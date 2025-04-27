Is there going to be The Handmaid’s Tale season 7? Details explored

Created by Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale is an American dystopian television series, based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Canadian author Margaret Atwood. The series premiered on April 26, 2017, and was renewed for five additional seasons. The sixth and final season premiered on April 8, 2025, and is slated to have 10 episodes and will run through May 27, 2025.

Ad

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published back in September 8, 2022, Miller had shared his plan for wrapping up the story within six seasons. As such, fans will not get The Handmaid’s Tale season 7.

“It’s been a very, very, very luxurious time that I’ve had to think about what happens at the end of this story and exactly how we’d like to get there as a company,” said the showrunner.

Ad

Trending

He further added:

“I’m very glad we’re being able to do it on our own terms because I know how lucky that makes us … to close up the play the way you want. Dropping the curtain the way you want is such a huge privilege.”

The narrative of The Handmaid’s Tale follows a woman named June, aka Offred, who lives in the dystopian Republic of Gilead, which was once the United States. It is a totalitarian state where the fertile women known as Handmaids are subjected to childbearing slavery by a powerful Commander and his wife.

Ad

The Handmaid's Tale has a spin-off in the works

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hulu is expanding the universe of The Handmaid's Tale with an upcoming spin-off series titled The Testaments. It is again based on Margaret Atwood’s 2019 Booker Prize-winning novel. Production commenced on April 7, 2025, in Toronto, with a potential release anticipated in 2026.

Set 15 years after the events of the original story, the series delves into the lives of three women—Aunt Lydia, June’s daughters Agnes (formerly Hannah) and Daisy (formerly Nichole)—as they navigate the oppressive regime of Gilead from varying perspectives.

Ad

Ann Dowd reprises her Emmy-winning role as Aunt Lydia, joined by Chase Infiniti as Agnes and Lucy Halliday as Daisy. The cast also includes Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite, a privileged Gilead teenager, along with Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, and Mabel Li.

Elisabeth Moss, who portrays June Osborne in the original series, serves as an executive producer for the spin-off. However, her on-screen involvement remains unconfirmed.

Showrunner Bruce Miller describes The Testaments as exploring a different facet of Gilead. It focuses on the experiences of young women raised within the regime's ideology.

Ad

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on April 13, 2025, he explained:

“(Testaments) is about someone on the top in Gilead. This is about Hannah or Agnes, who's the daughter of a high commander who is the top of the food chain for women in Gilead, and it's still awful."

He further continued:

"That's what we find out, is that being on the top of a food chain in a misogynistic society doesn't make it any better. It just puts more of a target on your head.”

Ad

The new chapter aims to provide fresh insights into the dystopian society of Gilead, continuing the narrative beyond the conclusion of The Handmaid's Tale.

Streaming details of the complete The Handmaid’s Tale

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - "The Handmaid's Tale" Screening And Conversation (Image via Getty)

The Handmaid’s Tale is currently midway through its sixth and final season. The first 3 episodes of season 6 were released together, followed by weekly releases of subsequent episodes every Tuesday, slated through May 27.

Ad

All six seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale are available exclusively on Hulu in the United States, with subscription plans starting at $9.99 per month. For those interested in bundled options, Hulu offers a package that includes Disney+ and ESPN+ with ads for $14.99 per month. International viewers can access the final season through Disney+ via the Star hub, depending on regional availability.

Follow for updates on The Handmaid’s Tale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More