Bruce Miller accuses Eric Swalwell of committing 'biggest fraud in US history' in latest Twitter rant 

Former San Francisco 49ers fullback Bruce Miller has expressed strong criticism of California 14th congressional district representative Eric Swalwell, accusing him of committing the biggest fraud in US history.

Miller said in a Twitter thread:

“Under the leadership of you and the other corrupt leadership. But you’d rather spend the last 7 years committing the biggest fraud in US history, instead of helping people. One that all of you knew from conception was a fraud, and it’s very clear. I never threatened you.”

The six-year NFL veteran added:

“I am not a threat to you or anyone else for that matter. However, you and the uniparty are a threat to the country and to the world. While your busy deflecting to bs and running around screwing Chinese spies while sitting on an intelligence committee, the Bay Area is in decay.”

The issue started when Miller sent Swalwell this private message, leading the representative to ask:

“Who is this guy threatening to execute me? And how does he have so many followers?”

In addition to questioning Swalwell's actions, Miller suggested that the congressman be imprisoned in Cuba's Guantanamo Bay, which is a military prison established after the September 11 attacks.

Miller defended his message by tweeting:

“@ericswalwell I was content with trolling corrupt politicians in my dm’s, but since you want to make a story out of it then that’s what we’ll do. That was in no way a threat to you or you family.”

“I missed when a harmless game of “would you rather” Guantanamo or execution (which to my knowledge is the punishment) for the treason you’ve so aggressively participated in trying to frame the sitting president, who was disrupting the corrupt status quo of the parasitic us gov. You Eric, are a traitor to the country, to your state, and to your district.”

The “Guantanamo or just execution” expression seemingly alludes to the QAnon conspiracy theory of rounding up liberal politicians in military tribunals.

Bruce Miller’s NFL career and arrest history

The San Francisco 49ers chose Bruce Miller in the seventh round (211th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft and played five seasons with the team. However, he faced legal issues, including an arrest for assault after an incident at a hotel in Fisherman's Wharf.

The authorities revealed that Miller entered the wrong room and beat up two people, including a 70-year-old man, with a cane. He pleaded not guilty, and the charges were dropped.

He was also arrested for domestic violence. Despite his troubled past, the Jacksonville Jaguars took a chance on him in 2020, but his stint with the team was short-lived, and he received a suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Miller finished his NFL career with 77 receptions for 736 yards, 28 rushes for 62 yards, and four touchdowns.

