What happened to Bruce Miller? Ex-NFL star courts trouble after threat of execution against Congressman Eric Swalwell

Bruce Miller, a former NFL fullback, has come under fire for sending a threat to a United States Congressman. Eric Swalwell was the victim of Miller's choice words.

Swalwell, a Democratic representative of the 14th district of California, posted the threat to social media. In it, Miller says, "Almost time!!! Would you prefer Guantanamo or just f*****g execution?" with a few laughing emojis.

Rep. Eric Swalwell @RepSwalwell Who is this guy threatening to execute me? And how does he have so many followers? Who is this guy threatening to execute me? And how does he have so many followers? https://t.co/M2E2x9l3dR

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Swalwell later said in a statement:

"My family and staff are deeply disturbed by the threat of execution...apparently by former 49er Bruce Miller. Threats of political violence are unacceptable."

Miller is 35 and was a seventh-round pick for the San Francisco 49ers, whom he played for through the 2015 season. He spent the next four seasons out of the NFL before returning to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now, it appears Bruce Miller may be headed for a severe punishment as political violence and threats against members of the government are often met with harsh consequences.

Miller's tweets are protected now. He never made a Pro Bowl but he did score four touchdowns (three on the ground and one in the air) over his NFL career.

Who is Eric Swalwell? Congressman threatened by NFLer was previously under fire

Eric Swalwell, before Bruce Miller was threatening him with political violence and execution, was in the headlines for another controversy. He was once accused of having ties to a Chinese spy, to which he retorted via the New York Post:

"You do not get to say that s**t.”

He was also accused of having a checkered past and ties to the spy, which set him off. He allegedly had a relationship with a spy who came to seduce secrets out of the government. The encounter turned heated when this arose.

Bruce Miller threatened to execute Eric Swalwell

It is unclear whether or not this has anything to do with Miller's threat against Swalwell, but the political differences on display there might have played a role in angering the former NFL player.

Poll : 0 votes