Rob Gronkowski urges Joe Burrow to accept Tom Brady-esque contract to contend for Super Bowls

Joe Burrow is up for a major contract extension. With quarterback deals setting unbelievable records left and right, many expect Burrow to get paid handsomely. Retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski cautioned Burrow against that, though.

He cited his former teammate and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, who was known for taking less so his team could field a better roster around him. In the name of winning Super Bowls, it was worth it for Brady.

Gronkowski said to Kay Adams:

“Yeah, 100% I mean, I believe that will, you know, set him up to be in the Super Bowl contention every single year and he reminded me of Brady, when he was coming out of LSU, just a way that he sits back in the pocket, and just reads the offense and just delivers it flawlessly, to wherever he needs to deliver the football, but also with the contract now, he's already thinking, you know, he wants to good players around him. He wants good teammates around him and that's a great thing."

He continued:

"I mean, what's the difference? If you're a quarterback, you're in this day and era and you're in this market, and you have good teammates around you, you're building your legacy, you're gonna be in Super Bowl contention possibly win a Super Bowl, you know, on your resume soon and then you take a quarterback-friendly deal. I mean, what's the difference between 47-48 million or 53-54 million when the next highest guy and your team's only getting paid in the 20s.”

Burrow's next contract could once again reset the quarterback market. The player who famously said his team's Super Bowl window is always open with him may want to consider how to best go about that, according to Gronkowski.

What is Joe Burrow worth?

With Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson breaking records with historic contracts (Hurts set the record and then Jackson broke it weeks later), many expected Joe Burrow to be in that same position.

What's Joe Burrow's worth?

He's been to two AFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl in three seasons. Hurts went to one Super Bowl and Jackson won an MVP award, so it's not unreasonable to think that Burrow is worth somewhere around $45-$50 million like they are.

