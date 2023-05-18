“That haunts me” - Brett Favre gets candid about loss to Saints during Bountygate scandal

There's a very real possibility that Brett Favre could have won another ring. When the New Orleans Saints defeated Favre's Minnesota Vikings, they went on to the Super Bowl. This was in the middle of bountygate but that's not exactly what makes the legendary quarterback so upset.

Favre said to Jason Whitlock:

"I have never once been critical of the Saints for the bounty. What I'm critical of is the fact that even amidst all the bounty scandal, I had a chance to win that game or at least give us a chance to win it and made a bad calculated decision… You know, I take pride in overcoming things similar to that being beat up, but overcoming it, facing the defense, making a play that overcomes all the negatives that piled up in the game. I had a chance to win those games make a play that only I could have made. That could have put us into the Super Bowl and that haunts me."

Favre appears to be taking personal responsibility for the failure and not blaming the bounty-hunting for the loss.

Despite all of that, his team was in position to potentially go to the Super Bowl had he made a play. He didn't, and that's what keeps him up at night- not that the Payton Saints had been trying to hurt him.

What happened with Brett Favre and the Saints?

WIth the game tied and his team driving towards a field goal to win it, Favre inexplicably threw a pretty abysmal interception which ended up sending the game to overtime, where they lost.

Brett Favre couldn't make the play

Had he not thrown that pass, his team might have won as they were already on the edge of field goal range. Instead, he tried to be the hero that he often has been and it backfired tremendously.

One year later, Brett Favre retired from football, so it's possible that this loss had a direct effect on him. Now, the NFL Hall of Famer is under fire for a welfare scam that has seen millions of people defrauded.

