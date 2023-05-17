The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing an interesting conundrum. Due to scheduled renovations on TIAA Bank Field where Trevor Lawrence and company play, the Jaguars will be unable to play in their home stadium for a long time when it occurs. Currently, it's the only football stadium in the state of Florida that's remotely its size.

That leaves the Jaguars in a difficult situation with no clear path forward. It may seem out of the box, but former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith believes there is a solution.

According to the Ballfather podcast, Smith thinks London could be a new home for the Jaguars:

“One of the things I think Reggie that we need to mention that's popped onto my radar I just saw the Jaguars, in 2025, and 2026, are going to have to shut the stadium down. Is this a prelude for the Jaguars to now play five or six or seven of their games over in England, in London, and make it a full-time in 25 and 26 are a full-time team over in London? Or do they play four over there and then maybe play two games over or two games down in Orlando?"

Smith continued:

"They've got some things coming up down the road, and 25 and 26, in Jacksonville, because they're not going to have a stadium to play at. So maybe this is going to be a way to push the Jaguars into feeling it out and seeing if they are going to be the first international [expansion team].”

The NFL has reportedly considered moving a team or expanding overseas, and as Smith pointed out, the opportunity might fall into Roger Goodell's lap before he knows it.

Will Jacksonville Jaguars move overseas?

The travel would be brutal, but playing a lot of home games in international venues may be a solution to the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming stadium issue. It would be a logistical nightmare, but there may not be another option.

The Jacksonville Jaguars likely aren't moving overseas

However, moving overseas permanently makes no sense. The Jaguars have a devoted fan base and are renovating the stadium. Moving would be counterproductive.

