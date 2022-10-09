“Man, bring a team to Toronto first” – Fans beg Roger Goodell to look closer to home as NFL Commissioner hints at major European expansion

For the first time since 2002, it appears the NFL is seriously considering expanding. The Houston Texans joined the league in 2002 and 20 years later, it's being reported that commissioner Roger Goodell is mulling the possibility of an entirely new division.
The NFL has been playing in London for a long time, with the first game being held in 2007. The games have done well, and fans in London have turned out in numbers to witness the spectacle.
As a result, Goodell seems to want to eventually have a team in London.
He's even considering the possibility of two teams across the pond. Now, according to ProFootballTalk, there's a strong possibility of an entire four-team European division.
According to ProFootballTalk, Goodell had this to say during the presser in London this week:
“There’s no question that London could support not just one franchise, I think two franchises. I really believe that. That’s part of what we’re doing, right? We’re trying to sort of see, could you have multiple locations in Europe where you could have an NFL franchise? Because it would be easier as a division.”
This news has shocked some NFL fans, who'd like to see a new team much closer to home. International games are good for the league, but are they good for teams and players?
Would having more overseas games a season be a good thing for them? Fans aren't so sure.
Here's what social media had to say about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's European ambition:
Most fans aren't pleased with the prospect of four London or Europe-based teams.
Would a London division in the NFL be a good thing?
As many fans pointed out, there are a lot of things to consider when trying to make an international division.
For starters, the travel alone would be a huge change and would likely make life harder for the ones in charge of the schedule.
They'd presumably want it to be fair and not have a team in London one week and then California the next.
Getting players to play overseas will also be a challenge.
It's difficult enough for them to potentially have to move all over the country, but having to move overseas for a few years because they were signed or drafted is a tougher sell.
All of the issues brought up make this entire scenario to be a logistical nightmare. From the league's perspective, more money would roll in, so it's a good idea.
For the fans and perhaps many of the players' perspectives, it might not be such a good thing.