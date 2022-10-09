“Man, bring a team to Toronto first” – Fans beg Roger Goodell to look closer to home as NFL Commissioner hints at major European expansion

For the first time since 2002, it appears the NFL is seriously considering expanding. The Houston Texans joined the league in 2002 and 20 years later, it's being reported that commissioner Roger Goodell is mulling the possibility of an entirely new division.

The NFL has been playing in London for a long time, with the first game being held in 2007. The games have done well, and fans in London have turned out in numbers to witness the spectacle.

As a result, Goodell seems to want to eventually have a team in London.

He's even considering the possibility of two teams across the pond. Now, according to ProFootballTalk, there's a strong possibility of an entire four-team European division.

The Commissioner has kicked the door open regarding that very possibility. One team in London?Eventually.Two teams in London?Sure, why not?How about a four-team European division?The Commissioner has kicked the door open regarding that very possibility. wp.me/pbBqYq-coCb One team in London? Eventually.Two teams in London? Sure, why not?How about a four-team European division? The Commissioner has kicked the door open regarding that very possibility. wp.me/pbBqYq-coCb

According to ProFootballTalk, Goodell had this to say during the presser in London this week:

“There’s no question that London could support not just one franchise, I think two franchises. I really believe that. That’s part of what we’re doing, right? We’re trying to sort of see, could you have multiple locations in Europe where you could have an NFL franchise? Because it would be easier as a division.”

This news has shocked some NFL fans, who'd like to see a new team much closer to home. International games are good for the league, but are they good for teams and players?

Would having more overseas games a season be a good thing for them? Fans aren't so sure.

Here's what social media had to say about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's European ambition:

The Commissioner has kicked the door open regarding that very possibility. One team in London?Eventually.Two teams in London?Sure, why not?How about a four-team European division?The Commissioner has kicked the door open regarding that very possibility. wp.me/pbBqYq-coCb One team in London? Eventually.Two teams in London? Sure, why not?How about a four-team European division? The Commissioner has kicked the door open regarding that very possibility. wp.me/pbBqYq-coCb Man bring a team to Toronto first twitter.com/profootballtal… Man bring a team to Toronto first twitter.com/profootballtal…

Mike Hunt @mikehunt270 @ProFootballTalk Why would players/coaches/staff want to live overseas for most of the year? No one would want to sign with the euro teams. American fans wouldn’t tune into the early morning games. The product would be diluted and cheapened. Terrible idea. @ProFootballTalk Why would players/coaches/staff want to live overseas for most of the year? No one would want to sign with the euro teams. American fans wouldn’t tune into the early morning games. The product would be diluted and cheapened. Terrible idea.

James Marvin @jamezmarvin @ProFootballTalk Has he seen the television ratings for the London games? For people like me that live in California they start at 6 AM. I've literally never seen one @ProFootballTalk Has he seen the television ratings for the London games? For people like me that live in California they start at 6 AM. I've literally never seen one

sinister100000 @sinister107 @ProFootballTalk There are cities here where nfl teams can thrive. San Antonio, San Diego and Saint Louis come to mind. Also, you need elite QB’s to be championship contenders. There are plenty of good to solid QB’s, not elite though. @ProFootballTalk There are cities here where nfl teams can thrive. San Antonio, San Diego and Saint Louis come to mind. Also, you need elite QB’s to be championship contenders. There are plenty of good to solid QB’s, not elite though.

Fly in the Vasoline @WillLew51464805



"I've been drafted to the team in London where it cost like twice as much to live, but they have the same salary cap as the rest of the teams, and I have to move that far away from my family?"



"No thank you, I'm holding out to be traded." @ProFootballTalk NFL player's worst nightmare."I've been drafted to the team in London where it cost like twice as much to live, but they have the same salary cap as the rest of the teams, and I have to move that far away from my family?""No thank you, I'm holding out to be traded." @ProFootballTalk NFL player's worst nightmare."I've been drafted to the team in London where it cost like twice as much to live, but they have the same salary cap as the rest of the teams, and I have to move that far away from my family?""No thank you, I'm holding out to be traded."

“The One” @JagMac123 @ProFootballTalk Some have short memories, NFL Europe was a thing before. Logistical nightmare, teams playing in Europe periodically is one thing, having teams based there is another. The fan base wasn’t there for continual American football. @ProFootballTalk Some have short memories, NFL Europe was a thing before. Logistical nightmare, teams playing in Europe periodically is one thing, having teams based there is another. The fan base wasn’t there for continual American football.

Johnny @JT19763 @ProFootballTalk I’m not feeling it. Let Europe start their own NFL. I think it’s stupid to make teams prepare for a game on the other side of the pond. @ProFootballTalk I’m not feeling it. Let Europe start their own NFL. I think it’s stupid to make teams prepare for a game on the other side of the pond.

Not GrillzMafia @notjaygrillz @ProFootballTalk Let’s put a team in London before Canada or other North American cities who want one. Good lord @ProFootballTalk Let’s put a team in London before Canada or other North American cities who want one. Good lord

Most fans aren't pleased with the prospect of four London or Europe-based teams.

Would a London division in the NFL be a good thing?

As many fans pointed out, there are a lot of things to consider when trying to make an international division.

For starters, the travel alone would be a huge change and would likely make life harder for the ones in charge of the schedule.

They'd presumably want it to be fair and not have a team in London one week and then California the next.

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Getting players to play overseas will also be a challenge.

It's difficult enough for them to potentially have to move all over the country, but having to move overseas for a few years because they were signed or drafted is a tougher sell.

All of the issues brought up make this entire scenario to be a logistical nightmare. From the league's perspective, more money would roll in, so it's a good idea.

For the fans and perhaps many of the players' perspectives, it might not be such a good thing.

