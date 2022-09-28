Who is YUNGBLUD? British artist set to perform at NFL London Games halftime show in October

Earlier this year, the 2022 NFL International Series was announced. With the London Games right around the corner, the league has announced their star for the halftime show. As of now, British singer YUNGBLUD will be headlining the London Games.

The International Series will take place across the world, including places like London, Germany and Mexico. They start with the London Games in October, followed by Germany and Mexico City in November.

According to NFL UK, Yungblud will star in the show being held on October 2. This will mark the opening of the International Series with the London Games, with the Minnesota Vikings facing the New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While Yungblud has never performed at an NFL game before, his song was the new anthem for college football this year. People were showing his song 'The Emperor' with love, making it the most featured song of the season.

The 25-year-old was grateful that his work was chosen, especially when he wrote the song back when he was 17.

YUNGBLUD is all set to tour UK in 2023

By the looks of it, the singer's NFL performance will be a trailer for his tour in the UK. The tour begins in February in Cardiff and will conclude at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London.

Yungblud at Soccer Aid For Unicef 2021 - Training

Along with the Tissues singer, British pop-punk band Neck Deep will be with him for the UK dates. Tickets went on sale from August 25.

This seems to be the beginning of the artist's tour, which will head to countries like France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

The London Games will begin on October 2, and will end on October 30. The Denver Broncos will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Furthermore, the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9.

The Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue the International Series in Germany.

