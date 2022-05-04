NFL overseas games 2022: Complete schedule of games in London and Germany; Ticket details 

The 2022 NFL International Series schedule has been announced, and there are a few tasty matchups to look forward to.

Back in February, the NFL announced the participation of five teams - the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers. They have now announced their opponents, with the exception of the Cardinals, who will face a team in Mexico later this year.

The full schedule is as follows:

2022 London Games

October 2, 2022, 9:30 AM ET - Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

October 9, 2022, 9:30 AM ET - New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

October 30, 2022, 9:30 AM ET - Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium

NFL @NFL



The NFL is heading back to London for three games in 2022! London Calling!The NFL is heading back to London for three games in 2022! @NFLUK London Calling! The NFL is heading back to London for three games in 2022! @NFLUK https://t.co/dB0zRjtePN

2022 Munich Game

For the first time in league history, a regular-season game will be played in Germany at the Allianz Arena. This is the home of soccer giant FC Bayern Munich, and is a fitting arena for the superstars that will be on show.

November 13, 2022, 9:30 AM ET - Seattle Seahawks @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Allianz Arena

Now that the schedule has been confirmed, when they meet the Giants, the Packers will become the 32nd and final team to play in the NFL's International Series. The Giants played at Twickenham, London, in 2016.

The Saints and Vikings both have new head coaches and it is also a rematch of their famous playoff divisional game from the 2017 season. The Minneapolis Miracle saw Stefon Diggs reach the endzone in dramatic fashion, eliminating the Saints from the post-season. The Jaguars will be appearing in their ninth overseas game in the UK against the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will venture over to Germany to take part in the first ever regular-season game in the country and will play a new-look Seahawks team who will be without quarterback Russell Wilson following his trade to Denver.

2022 NFL International series: How to buy Buccaneers vs Seahawks tickets?

If you would like to be a part of history and spectate the first regular season game in Germany, keep an eye on the German Ticketmaster website as it has been confirmed tickets will be available there soon. You can also register your interest in tickets on the website, ticketmaster.de.

2022 NFL International Series: How to buy London games tickets?

You can register your interest in the London games here, or keep an eye on the UK Ticketmaster website, ticketmaster.co.uk.

The NFL will announce details on tickets and when they will be released closer to the event taking place, but for now, be sure to enjoy the mouthwatering schedule that is on offer.

Edited by John Maxwell