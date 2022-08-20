Yungblud UK Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

English singer and songwriter Yungblud has announced a tour scheduled to take place in the UK in 2023. The artist will perform across seven arenas around the UK. The tour is scheduled to kick off in Cardiff on February 16 at the Motorpoint Arena, and will conclude on February 25 at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London.

Yungblud will be supported by British pop-punk band Neck Deep across the UK dates. Tickets for the tour will be available for sale from August 25 at 9.00 am BST via Ticketmaster. The artist is also scheduled to head to Europe after the UK tour. He will make stops in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Yungblud UK Tour 2023 dates

February 16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

February 18 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

February 19 – Manchester, AO Arena

February 21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

February 22 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

February 24 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

February 25 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

The announcement comes ahead of Yungblud’s third studio album, which is self-titled. The release is due on September 2 via Locomotion/Polydor Records. The artist has previewed the album with singles including The Funeral, Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today, and Memories Ft. Willow.

The artist's recently announced Deluxe Bundles will feature his recent single, The Emperor. The track was selected as the official 2022 anthem for ESPN’s College Football Season. The album can be pre-ordered to get access to Yungblood’s tour pre-sale tickets. It is available via the artist’s official website.

Yungblud teaming up with Show Support to offer specialist mental health support

The artist will be teaming up with Show Support throughout the tour. The organization will provide fans attending the concerts with specialized mental health support.

According to the program's description:

“The aim is to provide a safe space for fans at shows, with access to qualified mental health professionals to help with any experiences related to panic attacks, anxiety, or other mental health related concerns. Fans will be able to access this support before, during and after the shows.”

The description continues:

“During the shows, a safe space, fully equipped with qualified councillors, alongside a helpdesk to answer any questions will be available. This support will expand beyond the arenas, with a dedicated email helpline being established to answer any queries related to mental health from Yungblud fans before, during and after the show.”

More about the artist

Yungblud, whose original name is Dominic Harrison, is an English singer-songwriter and actor. In 2018, he released his first EP, which was self-titled, followed by the album, 21st Century Liability. In 2019, the artist released his second EP, The Underrated Youth. Weird, his second album, debuted at number one on the UK Albums chart in 2020. In August 2021, he released his popular single, Fleabag. It was followed by the announcement of his short-film release titled Mars.

The film focuses on one of the singer's fans named Charlie Acaster, who struggles to convince her parents that she is transgender. Earlier this year, the singer released his single The Funeral, along with its music video, which features Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne.

