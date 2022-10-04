3 Best NFL London games of all time ft. Vikings vs Saints

Since the NFL first came to the UK in 2007, it's been an unprecedented success. Every single year, all the games sell out, and we've seen plenty of classic matchups down the years. When the Green Bay Packers face the New York Giants next weekend in London, they'll become the 32nd and final team to have played in the UK.

A total of 32 NFL games have been played in London since the Giants and Miami Dolphins faced off back in 2007. Here are the best three matchups:

#3 - Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 Buffalo Bills (2015)

Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars have become the adopted UK team, giving up one home game per season to play a game in London. Since their first London appearance, they've played a total of eight games, but their most memorable came back in 2015 when they overcame the Buffalo Bills 34-31.

The Jaguars raced to a 27-3 lead in the second quarter before Buffalo scored 28 unanswered points to take the lead with five minutes left to play. However, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Allen Hurns with just over two minutes to play and Jacksonville held on for a memorable win.

#2 - New Orleans Saints 37-32 San Diego Chargers (2008)

San Diego Chargers v New Orleans Saints

One of the most memorable NFL London games came in just the second game to be played at Wembley Stadium back in 2008. In that match, the New Orleans Saints edged out the San Diego Chargers.

It was a changing of the guard clash, as Drew Brees faced up against the quarterback who replaced him in San Diego, Philip Rivers. The two star quarterbacks put on a show, combining for 680 passing yards and six touchdowns in what remains the highest scoring UK NFL game ever. The Saints had a healthy lead early in the fourth quarter before the Chargers mounted a comeback, but a costly pick-six thrown by Rivers cost them the game.

#1 - Minnesota Vikings 28-25 New Orleans Saints

Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints

The Saints were again involved in a thriller in 2022, as they were edged out by Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Justin Jefferson was the standout player on offense as he had 147 yards receiving as well as a rushing touchdown on a trick play.

The drama culminated in the teams trading field goals within the final two minutes. Saints kicker Will Lutz had a chance to send the game into overtime with a 61-yard attempt as time expired. Unfortunately for Lutz and New Orleans, the ball double-doinked off the uprights before bouncing away from the goal. The drama at the end makes it the most memorable NFL London matchup of all-time.

