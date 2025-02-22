Deli Boys: Release date, cast, plot, and everything you need to know

Deli Boys, the upcoming single-camera comedy series from the Onyx Collective, is set to premiere on Hulu on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Starring Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh, the show follows two Pakistani-American brothers who discover that their recently deceased father secretly ran a drug empire, using a convenience store as the front.

The show was created by Abdullah Saeed, with Michelle Nader at the helm, and developed for television by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions. The pilot episode is directed by Nisha Ganatra, who also serves as executive producer alongside Saeed, Nader, Konner, and Silver. Vali Chandrasekaran also serves as executive producer on the pilot.

The leads, Ali and Shaikh, are supported by a seasoned cast that includes Poorna Jagannathan, Brian George, and Alfie Fuller.

How to watch Deli Boys season 1?

All ten episodes of the first season of Deli Boys will be available for streaming on Hulu from March 6, 2025. Produced by 20th Television, the series was ordered by the Onyx Collective in 2022. It was officially picked up in May 2023, but production was delayed due to the writers' and actors’ strike in Hollywood, eventually beginning in early 2024.

The digital streaming platform Hulu allows viewers to stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99 per month. The basic plan is supported by an ad and provides subscribers access to Hulu's streaming library. For an ad-free experience, viewers can upgrade the plans to $18.99 per month. Hulu also provides a special ad-supported service for students at $1.99 per month.

Exploring the cast of Deli Boys

The cast is led by Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh, who play brothers Mir and Raj Dar. Their characters are polar opposites. While Mir is a hardworking straight-shooter, Raj is a spoiled brat who enjoys the high life off his father's millions. The duo is joined by Alfie Fuller as Raj’s shaman, Prairie.

Ali has previously starred in popular shows such as WandaVision, The Mandalorian, and Bojack Horseman, while Shaikh appeared in Ms. Marvel as well as the film Marvels. Fuller is known for her stint in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Other notable cast members include Poorna Jagannathan from Never Have I Ever and Brian George from The Big Bang Theory.

What is the plot for Deli Boys?

Deli Boys follows two Pakistani-American brothers, Mir Dar and Raj Dar. They are the pampered sons of an immigrant who built an empire in the United States after arriving as a pauper. The duo has completely different temperaments, with Mir being the quintessential dutiful son and Raj being an entitled hipster playboy who refuses to take life seriously.

However, their easy life on their father's millions comes crashing down when he passes away. They discover that their father used to own convenience stores as a front for selling drugs. Without any relevant experience whatsoever, the two brothers attempt to save the family business and take up their father's seat in the underworld as chaos ensues.

Deli Boys will debut in full on Hulu on March 6, 2025.

