What does “Blessed be the fruit” saying mean in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 continues to build on the intense narrative that has made the dystopian drama a globally watched series. Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, the show follows a theocratic regime called Gilead, where women are subjugated under strict religious rule. The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, which premiered in April 8, 2025, marks the final chapter of the series.

The finale season brings back familiar faces including Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford, and O-T Fagbenle as Luke. The plot continues to explore the rebellion against Gilead’s oppressive system while diving deeper into the personal struggles of the central characters.

In the midst of the unfolding chaos and resistance, the use of recurring phrases like “Blessed be the fruit” remains a constant reminder of Gilead’s ideological framework. The phrase, used mostly by Handmaids in the show, is more than a greeting. It reflects the nation’s religious control over reproduction and continues to be relevant in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6’s narrative.

How is the phrase “blessed be the fruit” used in The Handmaid’s Tale?

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, delivering Gilead’s doctrines while facing growing defiance from the Handmaids. (Image credit: Hulu/Disney)

The expression "Blessed be the fruit" is a frequent salutation in Gilead, usually employed by Handmaids. This is a condensed form of a verse from Luke 1:42 in the Bible: “You are blessed among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb.” The expression is answered with “May the Lord open,” signifying a spiritual wish for fertility.

In Gilead, fertility is regarded as a sacred blessing, and women capable of bearing children are seen as mere vessels for reproduction. This belief system is strengthened by employing these phrases, which serve as both greetings and ideological instruments. The statement highlights the regime’s focus on reproduction as a holy obligation, connecting individual identity with the capacity to bear children.

Biblical references like this are used in Gilead to justify the systemic oppression and control of women. As shown in the series, the story of Rachel and Bilhah from Genesis is often cited. Rachel, being infertile, offers her servant Bilhah to her husband to bear children. Gilead reinterprets this narrative to enforce a structure where Handmaids are used as surrogates for elite families.

Figures like Aunt Lydia utilize these religious scriptures to justify and impose compliance. She uses expressions like “blessed are the meek” from Matthew to establish authority. However, characters like June have challenged these beliefs by citing extensive biblical passages, uncovering the system's hypocrisy.

These actions highlight the selective reading of scripture to maintain power in Gilead, with “Blessed be the fruit” serving as both a tool for indoctrination and a symbol of the regime’s fundamental principles.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: All the details we have up to now

Yvonne Strahovski portrays Serena Joy Waterford, who takes an important role in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 amid rising tensions and shifting alliances. (Image credit: Hulu/Disney)

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiered in April 2025 and acts as the final segment of the series. The story resumes following the conflict between June and Serena, as June continues her defiance against the system while managing turbulent relationships and complex power dynamics.

In the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, named Surprise, the narrative begins right after June and Moira are concealed in a car trunk by Commander Lawrence. The episode showcases multiple significant advancements. June faces her history with Lawrence, leading to a dispute about accountability for Gilead’s present condition

Meanwhile, Nick retrieves sensitive letters from Jezebel’s under high risk and narrowly avoids detection with help from Janine. Aunt Lydia proposes moving Handmaids to New Bethlehem for fertility purposes, but Janine strongly resists. Elsewhere, Serena reveals her engagement to Commander Wharton and continues her tense dynamic with June.

Wharton, unaware of June’s presence, later discloses a plan to destroy Jezebel’s, partially developed with Nick’s help. The episode ends with June and Nick hiding in a closet as Wharton unknowingly shares his intentions with Serena. New episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 stream weekly on Hulu in the US and Channel 4 in the UK, each with a runtime of around 50 minutes.

“Blessed be the fruit” is more than a line of dialogue. It reflects the ideological foundation of Gilead and reinforces the world in which the characters exist. Even as The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 moves toward its conclusion, the phrase holds its place as a symbol of the system’s hold over its people.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 finale is expected to air on June 21, 2025.

