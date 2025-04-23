Is Lady Gaga in The Handmaid's Tale season 6? Explained

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 has garnered global attention as the concluding episode of Hulu's critically acclaimed dystopian drama unfolds weekly. In addition to the gripping plot and returning actors, the internet was abuzz with speculation that Lady Gaga could make an unexpected cameo this season.

Ad

With fans eagerly observing every episode for an unexpected twist, gossip about the pop icon joining the cast gathered momentum, particularly after her acclaimed acting stint over the past several years.

In spite of the rumors that have been circulating, there is no truth to the rumor. Lady Gaga does not appear in The Handmaid's Tale season 6.

Neither Hulu nor the producers of the show have issued any official statement about her inclusion, and her name does not appear on any official cast lists, episode credits, or marketing materials for the season, nor has she appeared in any of the episodes.

Ad

Trending

Details behind Lady Gaga's appearance in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 explored

Ad

No, Lady Gaga is not featured in The Handmaid's Tale season 6. The rumors started on social media and spread without any confirmation from authentic sources.

Though Lady Gaga has found great success transitioning to acting through key performances in A Star is Born and House of Gucci, she is not connected to Hulu's dystopian drama in any form.

Currently, there are no cameo appearances or supporting roles on her behalf within season 6.

Ad

The season launched on April 8, 2025, with three new episodes and continues to debut weekly on Hulu. Listings of episodes, interviews with the cast, and official descriptions say nothing about Lady Gaga, which once again ensures that her involvement in the series is based only on speculation and not fact.

Who stars in The Handmaid's Tale season 6?

Ad

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 welcomes back its original main cast, most of whom have appeared since its first season. Elisabeth Moss reprises her role as June Osborne, also known by her Handmaid names, Offred and Ofjoseph. Moss is also an executive producer and part-time director on the series and has received Emmy and Golden Globe awards for her work.

Yvonne Strahovski recurs as Serena Joy, a lead character whose own complicated path stretches out over the final season. Serena's journey from being one of the creators of Gilead to one who is surviving to become a mother provides additional depth to the show.

Ad

Ann Dowd reprises her role as Aunt Lydia, whose presence remains a chilling element throughout the final episodes. Dowd's work has earned much praise, including an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Bradley Whitford is Commander Joseph Lawrence, the man in charge of Gilead's economic model and June's new master. His ethically dubious character has a key function in the show's latter seasons.

Max Minghella returns as Nick Blaine, June's lover and Gilead commander, with conflicted allegiances. Samira Wiley reprises the role of Moira Strand, June's close friend, who fled to Canada and is active in the struggle against Gilead.

Ad

Other important cast members in season 6 are Amanda Brugel as Rita Blue, a once Martha turned ally; Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo, a Handmaid whose mental wounds are indicative of the price of Gilead's brutality; and Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello, a U.S. government official tasked with negotiating with Gilead.

What is the show about?

Ad

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 continues to delve into the themes of oppression, resistance, and individual agency in the brutal world of Gilead. This theocratic, totalitarian state came to power after a worldwide collapse in fertility.

Adapted from Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, the series follows June Osborne, a former free woman coerced into the position of a Handmaid, a woman exploited by the ruling class for childbearing.

Over the course of the series, June matures from a victim of the regime to one of its greatest enemies. As season 6 progresses, the last struggles, emotional, political, and physical, are set to come to their end, bringing together years of narrative. The show has been widely praised for its writing, directing, and acting, winning several Emmys and a Golden Globe since its launch in 2017.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch season 6 and all the previous seasons exclusively on the Hulu app with an active subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More