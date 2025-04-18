The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, plot and more

With the release of the fourth episode, audiences are looking forward to the release of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5. Titled Janine, after one of the show's crucial characters, the episode above will be released on Hulu on April 22, 2025, at midnight ET.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5 is expected to pick up the events from where it left off in the previous episode. The episode ended with Aunt Lydia interrupting Serena and High Commander Wharton's dance in New Bethlehem.

Based on the occurrences in the show's previous episodes, it seems like Aunt Lydia is there to ask Serena to help her relocate Janine. She previously asked Commander Lawrence to shift Janine from Jezebel's, but received no success.

Release date and time for The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5

As mentioned before, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5 will be released on Hulu on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at midnight ET. Hulu is only available in the United States. However, the timing of the release of the show's episode will vary depending on the timezone the specific US regions fall under. For greater clarity, a table has been provided below.

Timezone Date Time Eastern Time April 22, 2025 12:00 AM Pacific Time April 21, 2025 9:00 PM Mountain Time April 21, 2025 10:00 PM Central Time April 21, 2025 11:00 PM

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5?

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5 will be available for streaming on Hulu (Image via Getty)

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5 will be exclusively available on Hulu. Those with a subscription to the platform will be able to watch the episode without any additional charges. However, those without one will have to subscribe with rates ranging from $9.99 a month to $95.99 a month.

Having said that, there is one way in which people living outside of the US can also watch the episode. VPNs such as NordVPN and ExpressVPN come in handy during such situations. However, for anyone to work with these, they would first have to ensure that their usage is allowed in their regions.

In the event that their usage is permitted, these VPNs are extremely reliable and cause a hindrance-free environment for smooth viewing.

What happened in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4?

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 saw June trying to convince Luke and Moira to leave Canada and go to Alaska. After having narrowly escaped the wrath of the Gilead forces in No Man's Land while working with MayDay, June believed that Moira and Luke would return.

However, they had other plans. Despite June's best efforts, the two had no plans of abandoning their plans. While Luke agrees to carry bombs to Gilead, Moira agrees to do a dry run at Jezebel's so that they can warn the others before blowing the place up.

In the same episode, June learns that Janine, one of her closest friends in Gilead, is at Jezebel's. She feels overly protective of her and volunteers to go to the place instead of Moira. Moira is angered by the news and confronts her. After some back and forth, the episode's ending suggested that Luke, Moira, and June would go to Gilead to carry the mission on behalf of MayDay.

What to expect from The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5?

Since episode 4 ended with Luke, Moira, and June agreeing to go to Gilead to attack the Commanders, the show's next episode is likely to pick up from there. If everything goes according to plan, then June and Moira would be warning the inmates of Jezebel's about the upcoming mission to bomb the place along with the Commanders. Additionally, Luke will be transporting the explosives to the place.

The ending of the episode also suggested that Aunt Lydia had arrived in New Bethlehem to speak to Serena. Although the episode did not divulge why she was there, it was most likely to talk about Janine, who was at Jezebel's. Aunt Lydia wants Janine out of there, and after having no luck with Commander Lawrence, it seems like Serena is her last resort.

