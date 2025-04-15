Watching June and Nick’s emotional arc in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 left me both satisfied and heartbroken

Three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 were released on Hulu on April 8, 2025. They laid the groundwork for the revolution to come, as hinted at by the show's trailer in the days leading up to its release. However, besides that, a number of other events occurred that left viewers divided.

For example, on a personal level, June and Nick's storyline in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 was both satisfying and heartbreaking. Satisfying, since the start of the season hinted that Nick was having a change of heart and was becoming indoctrinated into Gilead's expansion into a more liberal New Bethlehem.

This element was accompanied by the notion that when June called on him for assistance, he would most likely not respond. But in the end, when June called on him, seeking Luke and Moira's whereabouts, he stepped forward.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 left me heartbroken because June told him that she "loved" Nick when Nick was still deeply in love with her and had given his entire life to protecting and loving her.

It tore me apart when June rephrased it and told Nick that she still loves him and that she was with Luke because he waited for her.

The final blow was when June walked away from Nick and briefly looked back with love in her eyes, suggesting that there still was hope for the two of them.

Nick proves he will always have June's back no matter what in The Handmaid's Tale season 6

Episode 3 of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 once more confirmed that Nick was fully committed to June. The first two episodes were ambiguous as to whose side Nick was on.

Was he working for Gilead or Canada? His consent to share information from Gilead to Mark Tuello through a phone, and subsequently burning the SIM card, did not do him any good. But ultimately, it was made clear that Nick was on June's side.

Not only that, but he also put his life and job on the line to reunite her with her husband and friend, who were stranded following a mission with Mayday.

They also had a heart-to-heart talk where Nick confessed his love for her. He told her that he would always keep her and their daughter, Nicole, safe.

He didn't back down from his position, even after June told him she loved him but chose Luke. By calling her "difficult to love," Nick made it clear that one of his topmost priorities was keeping June and their daughter safe.

That, to me, was love of the truest kind, one which did not seek reciprocation.

Nick and June depart in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 with the promise of meeting again

It's always been a "will they?", "won't they?" with Nick and June. There have been several moments across the seasons to demonstrate that the two love each other, yet they have never managed to get together because of their circumstances.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 was no exception as once again they met only to be parted. This time, however, they parted with a promise to one another, a promise to meet again.

In the final moments of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 June and Nick said their goodbyes to each other. As they were doing so, June pointed out that they always do this but meet again.

So this time they decided to say "see you later" instead, a phrase that kept the hope alive that they would meet again.

The next episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 premieres on April 15, 2025 on Hulu.

