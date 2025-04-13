The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 will arrive on April 15, 2025, as the Hulu series approaches its strong conclusion. Titled Promotion, the episode continues the unfolding story of June Osborne, Nick Blaine, Serena Joy, and others, as Gilead's influence continues to push personal limits and political allegiances.

After the emotional rollercoaster of last week's episode, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 promises to explore the repercussions of the life-changing decisions made by major characters.

While June makes a break for it out of Gilead again and Nick puts everything on the line for her freedom, the fallout is bound to reverberate among both foe and friend factions.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 4 premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 12 a.m. ET (or April 14 at 9 p.m. PT). It will be available to stream via Hulu and select Disney+ bundles.

Exploring in detail the screening details for The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 is all set to hit screens on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, on Hulu in the United States. West Coast viewers can watch it a little earlier, starting at 9 p.m. PT on Monday, April 14, while East Coast viewers can view it at 12 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Global viewers will be able to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 via Disney+, as long as availability is regional or the chosen package is with Hulu. Hulu's tiered subscription packages start at $9.99/month, or individuals can opt for the Disney+ and Hulu Bundle at $10.99/month.

Hulu also offers a free trial for new and eligible returning subscribers, providing early access to the newest episode for free.

Here is the full release schedule of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4, according to different time zones.

Date Time April 15, 2025 12:00 ET April 15, 2025 18:00 CEST April 16, 2025 02:00 AEST April 15, 2025 16:00 GMT April 15, 2025 09:00 PST

What happened in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 3?

The preceding events leading to The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 were nothing short of dramatic. Episode 3 saw Nick go to great lengths to save June, Luke, and Moira from the vigilance of Gilead. Having killed two Guardians to avert the secrecy of their operation, Nick moved one step closer to full-fledged rebellion by doing something perilous.

Though he did not bid adieu to June in their poignant encounter, their relationship was evident, and the repercussions of his actions are likely to come into perspective now.

Meanwhile, Serena Joy struggles with where she fits into New Bethlehem, the Commander Lawrence-led experimental Gilead initiative. With political pressures building and her maternal impulses fighting against Gilead's control, Serena Joy's arc continues to grow. June's daughter, Hannah, is still in Gilead, and her efforts to save her only continue to intensify as threats grow larger.

What to expect in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4?

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 will have much to do with Nick's brutal choice having consequences. With the Guardians' deaths guaranteed to bring attention, Nick will likely have severe penalties handed down to him or may be pushed toward taking more drastic measures to maintain his double life as a Commander and an informant. Will his loyalty ever switch entirely to the resistance?

Episode 4 could also draw Serena and June's trajectories together again. Episode 3 concluded with them both on a train to Vancouver, which could culminate in yet another charged encounter.

With Serena still clinging to her ideals and motherhood, and June resolute to upend Gilead's hold on her family, their head-on collision could set the mid-season tone.

Expect more from Commander Lawrence, too. His New Bethlehem initiative already faces internal doubt, and his deal with Serena might be a visionary gambit or a suicide move.

As the series sets up for its ultimate showdown between Gilead and the resistance, episode 4 will be crucial to seeing which players make it through the coming political upheaval.

Interested viewers can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 on Hulu.

