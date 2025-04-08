Where was The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 filmed? All filming locations explored

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 premiered on Hulu on April 8, 2025, with its first three episodes. It features Elisabeth Moss' June Osborne, Yvonne Strahovski's Serena Joy, O-T Fagbenle's Luke Bankole, and Max Minghella's Commander Nick Blaine. The show sees a list of other actors and characters who play crucial roles in the show's plot this season.

Having said that, locations have always played an important role in The Handmaid's Tale's narrative. Be it representing the harrowing nature of life in Gilead or the comparatively composed nature of living in Canada, the surroundings have played a huge role in determining the mood of specific scenes.

According to an article published by Inside Halton on April 7, 2025, The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 was filmed in Toronto, Cambridge, and Hamilton, with some of the filming also taking place in other places. To learn more about these locations, continue reading.

Filming locations for The Handmaid's Tale Season 6

1) Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada served as a popular location for filming The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 (Image via Getty)

According to Inside Halton, several of the scenes in The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 were filmed in downtown Toronto, Canada.

Some of the locations that were used for filming according to the source include the Yonge-Dundas Square, the Toronto City Hall, the campus of the University of Toronto, and St. Lawrence Market. St. Aidan’s was reportedly used as a stand-in for The Red Centre, which plays a crucial part in the show.

2) Cambridge, England

Cambridge, England served as one of the locations for filming season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale (Image via Getty)

Cambridge in England was another location that was heavily used in The Handmaid's Tale Season 6.

According to Inside Halton, areas in and around Queen’s Square seemed to have become a hot spot for filming the season. The cast of the show were also allegedly seen exploring the Queen’s Square and Miller Race Park located in Galt.

3) Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada also served as an ideal location for filming the final season of The Handmaid's Tale (Image via Getty)

Hamilton in Canada also served as a location for filming The Handmaid's Tale Season 6.

According to Inside Halton, locations such as the Royal Botanical Gardens, Scottish Rite in Hamilton, and Melrose United Church on Locke Street South were used for filming. In addition, people also spotted filming taking place in the parking lot of the former Hamilton Spectator building on Frid Street which they believe was a stand-in for the abandoned Boston Globe.

Some scenes were also reportedly filmed outside an old home on Aberdeen Avenue and Bay Street South.

Other locations used in filming season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale

Scenes from the sixth season of the show were also filmed in Pickering, Ontario, Canada (Image via Getty)

Inside Halton also reported that some of the episodes of the show were shot in Pickering, Ontario, Canada. These included outdoor scenes on the street and within a private location.

Some of the other filming locations apart from those already listed included downtown Beeton in Southern Simcoe County, the Hidden Valley Tunnel in Burlington, and King St. in Port Colborne. Others include Ceres Global Ag's terminal in Port Colborne, downtown Newmarket, and Coronation Park in Oakville.

What is The Handmaid's Tale season 6 about?

Season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale will see the continuation of June and a few other characters' stories. The women of Gilead will rise in a major rebellion against the ruling regime. This has been something that has been awaited since the beginning of the first season when women were first exposed to the exploitative and authoritarian Gilead structures.

The official logline for the show this season reads:

"This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom."

Episodes 1 to 3 of The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 is currently streaming on Hulu.

