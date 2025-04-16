The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 ending explained: Why does June volunteer to go to Jezebel's?

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 was released on Hulu on April 15, 2025. It delved into the aftermath of the show's third episode, following Moira and Luke's narrow escape from No Man's Land, aided by June and Nick.

In The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4, June, Luke, and Moira return to Canada. Mark Tuello informs them that the government has dropped the charges against Luke for murdering a Canadian citizen, as he assisted by providing valuable information against Gilead.

June feels relieved after hearing this and feels they can all return to Alaska together. However, Luke and Moira have other plans. Luke offers to carry bombs in Gilead for MayDay. Moira also suggests going to Jezebel's, where she used to work in Gilead, to conduct a dry run for MayDay's mission to bomb the Commanders. Despite June's efforts to stop them from going, they ignore her.

Later, when she discovers that Janine, one of her closest friends in Gilead, was at Jezebel's, which is set to be bombed, she volunteers to go in Moira's place.

June volunteers to carry out Jezebel's dry run to help Janine and protect Moira in The Handmaid's Tale season 6

June volunteers to go to Jezebel's (Image via Instagram/The Handmaid's Tale)

After Moira volunteers to go to Jezebel's for the dry run, June tries to dissuade her from this decision. She does so because she wants to protect Moira from the trauma the experience could inflict. However, Moira is resolute, believing she is the best person for the job after having spent a significant amount of time there.

Once Moira is set to take on the task, she goes to print the names of all the women she needs to alert before they bomb Jezebel's. With June beside her, they discover that Janine, one of their friends in Gilead, is also there.

In response, June approaches Ellen, one of the people responsible for curating the plans for MayDay, and volunteers for the task herself instead of Moira. This angers Moira, who confronts June, insisting that she will be going to Jezebel's and will not allow June to take over what she had planned.

Commander Lawrence meets Janine at Jezebel's in The Handmaid's Tale season 6

Commander Lawrence tells Janine about her daughter's whereabouts (Image via Instagram/ The Handmaid's Tale)

After Joseph Lawrence is bestowed the title of High Commander in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4, the other Commanders arrange a celebration at Jezebel's. Though initially reluctant, Lawrence agrees to attend. While the Commanders enjoy their drinks, Janine, who now works there, is also present.

In a turn of events, Janine and Lawrence are in a room together, and the people outside are expecting them to become intimate. However, Lawrence does not engage with her. Instead, he shows her a drawing made by her daughter, Angela. He not only appreciates her artistic skills but also promises to do everything he can to keep her safe.

Serena Joy and Commander Wharton seem to be developing a romantic bond in The Handmaid's Tale season 6

Aunt Lydia interrupts Serena and Commander Wharton's dance (Image via Instagram/The Handmaid's Tale)

In episode 4 of season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale, Serena and Commander Wharton become closer. When Wharton mentions that he will go to his daughter Rose's house, Serena surprises him by arriving there.

The two engage in a flirtatious exchange, exchanging compliments. Wharton reveals his crush on her, reminiscing about a specific moment when he saw her dancing with her late husband, Fred, wishing it had been him instead. Serena responds positively to his advances.

At the episode's conclusion, Wharton proposes that they dance in the street of New Bethlehem. Although initially hesitant, Serena eventually agrees, and they dance until Aunt Lydia interrupts them.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 is currently streaming on Hulu.

