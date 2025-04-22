The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6: Release date, time, where to watch, and more details

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6 will continue the last chapter of Hulu's award-winning dystopian drama, taking audiences closer to the end of June Osborne's long and torturous journey. With tensions rising in Gilead and the resistance building across borders, episode 6 will deliver more pivotal moments for the characters and the destiny of this fictional theocratic state.

The show, which is inspired by Margaret Atwood's book, is well into its sixth and last season. With every new episode, Hulu's award-winning drama continues to wrap up threads while keeping its keen political undertone.

As viewers wait for June, Serena, Commander Lawrence, among others, the sixth episode should continue building on the escalating tensions from the previous installments.

When, where, and how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6?

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6, Surprise, will be released on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 12 a.m. EST. The episode will be available a few hours before Monday, April 28, at 9 p.m. PST for Pacific Time zone viewers. The series is only available to stream on Hulu in the United States.

Hulu viewers can view the new episode depending on their subscription package. Streaming-only packages cost between $7.99 and $17.99 monthly, while live TV bundle packages cost between $75.99 and $89.99 monthly. First-time viewers can also get a free trial, where new viewers can view the show from the start.

Here is the complete release schedule of the episode according to different time zones,

Release date Release timings April 29, 2025 12:00 EST April 29, 2025 17:00 GMT April 30, 2025 03:00 AEST April 30, 2025 04:00 AEDT April 29, 2025 19:00 CEST April 29, 2025 13:00 ET

What happened in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5?

In The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5, there are major developments both in Gilead and in Canada. Commander Joseph Lawrence becomes more and more alone after learning that his project, New Bethlehem, has been considered a failure by the other commanders in Gilead.

Even though he has tried to implement a less strict alternative to Gilead's repressive systems, Lawrence discovers that his fellow commanders see New Bethlehem as a threat and have been conspiring to remove him from office.

In Canada, meanwhile, Moira and Nick clandestinely help June gather information regarding the internal politics of Gilead. Together, they achieve a clandestine mission of rescuing a figure of importance from Gilead, implying a turning point for the resistance.

Nick's role also calls into question his ultimate allegiances, particularly as he continues to deal with the fallout of his marriage and with his reputation amongst the commanders.

Serena Waterford, as ever caught between two worlds, is offered a surprise invitation to become a symbolic figurehead for Gilead's international diplomacy. But the terms of the offer come attached, implying that she's still not free to make her own choices. What she will be doing in or out of Gilead from now on is uncertain, especially with alliances in flux and the resistance strengthening.

What to expect in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6?

With New Bethlehem now seen as a failure by Gilead's elite, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6 will likely delve into the repercussions of Lawrence's political collapse. As his power diminishes, internal conflict within Gilead could start to arise, perhaps creating space for the resistance to grow.

Fans can look forward to increased tension as Lawrence considers conforming or resisting the regime that he played a hand in creating.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6 might also explore Moira and Nick's clandestine operation further, perhaps telling us who was rescued from Gilead and what they have to offer.

June's involvement in the mission might put her at risk even more, since her return as a resistance leader puts a target on her back. Meanwhile, Serena's choice about the diplomatic position presented to her can redefine her storyline in the last season.

Titled Surprise, the episode hints at unforeseen surprises or revelations, maybe related to betrayals, changing allegiances, or huge character comebacks. Now that the sixth and last season of The Handmaid's Tale has surpassed its midpoint, every episode is now crucial in determining the tone for the end of the series.

Viewers can anticipate The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6 to keep developing the themes of resistance, survival, and political maneuvering, all while keeping its characters in morally ambiguous situations. With only a handful of episodes remaining until the season finale, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6 will probably be an important turning point in the story.

Interested viewers can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6 on Hulu.

