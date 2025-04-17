The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4: Every guest star and character featured

The Handmaid's Tale season 6, episode 4, titled Promotion, keeps the story moving with major shifts in character dynamics. June takes big risks again, while Commander Lawrence strengthens his control over Gilead. The episode builds tension and reintroduces familiar faces, setting the stage for the final showdown.

Ad

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 also introduces a turning point for most of its main characters, balancing all the plotlines in New Bethlehem, Gilead, and the rebel bases in Canada.

What makes the episode so outstanding is the cast ensemble, both regulars and recurring visitors. The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 features returning leads like Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, and Ann Dowd, alongside guest appearances from Amanda Brugel, Ever Carradine, and Max Minghella.

Ad

Trending

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

Who all appeared on The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4? Details explored

Ad

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 boasts a powerful ensemble of familiar characters and principal guest stars who influence the emotional and political texture of the episode. Elisabeth Moss returns to star as June Osborne, whose moral compass and rebellious heart continue to guide the story.

Yvonne Strahovski is back as Serena Joy Waterford, walking a nuanced arc with the possibility of a new romance with Commander Wharton. Ann Dowd again gives a strong performance as Aunt Lydia, walking the tightrope once again between tradition and an evolving ideology.

Ad

Madeline Brewer returns as Janine Lindo, adding emotional depth through her interaction with Commander Lawrence at Jezebel's. Amanda Brugel returns as Rita Blue, who confronts Gilead and reunites with her sister, strengthening the resistance story. Ever Carradine also returns as Naomi Putnam, showcasing her ambition and revealing Gilead's social issues.

O-T Fagbenle as Luke Bankole and Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello remain the representatives of the resistance from outside, both of whom play key roles in plotting and responding to June's actions.

Ad

Max Minghella returns as well in the role of Nick Blaine, working as a Commander in New Bethlehem and unearthing new depths to his agenda. The cast collectively brings tension and depth to an hour packed with moral conflicts and shifting allegiances.

What happened in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4?

Ad

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 opens in the aftermath of June, Luke, and Moira’s brief return from Gilead. The couple is immediately pulled back into Mayday’s growing insurgency, with plans to attack Jezebel’s an establishment long symbolic of Gilead’s exploitation of women.

When it becomes clear that someone must re-enter Gilead to warn the women trapped inside, June volunteers, once again risking her life despite having the chance to escape for good.

Ad

At the same time, Commander Lawrence continues to advance his New Bethlehem agenda, tactfully positioning himself into more authority within Gilead's inner circle. He acts as a reformer, but his moves, like putting Janine with Jezebel's betray a harder calculation at work.

His last scene reading A Little Princess to his daughter reinforces his inner turmoil and residual grief over his deceased wife, Eleanor.

Serena's plotline brings emotional depth in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4. Her gradual romance with Commander Wharton is full of unstated agendas. Though Wharton is shown to be softer than other commanders, Serena's past makes one question any coalition she gets involved in.

Ad

Aunt Lydia, always vigilant, looks particularly concerned with how this equation might change dynamics.

In Canada, Tuello and Luke disagree about June's intention to go back to Gilead. Tuello provides the couple with an escape route in Alaska, but June turns him down, indicating her struggle is not complete. Luke, though hurting, accepts her choice, which is an indication of an abiding love, as much as it serves to further alienate them.

Ad

The series concludes with Lawrence reading an excerpt of A Little Princess, a reflection of his inner life and maybe a metaphor for Janine's odyssey. As the camera rests on Janine, the symbolism is unmistakable: innocence lost, resolve tested, and self-reclaimed.

Interested viewers can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More