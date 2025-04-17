What days do new episodes of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 come out? Details explored

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 continues to captivate audiences with its emotional stakes and gripping storytelling, as the last act of Hulu's award-winning dystopian drama unfolds. With June Osborne's fate, that of Serena Joy, and Gilead itself up in the air, every episode each week provides new tension and questions.

With the final season finally out, audiences worldwide are keenly interested in knowing just when and where they can catch the long-awaited conclusion of the story. Having debuted its sixth and last season in April of 2025, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is dropping new weekly episodes, the culmination of a revolutionary series that started in 2017.

Written by Bruce Miller and based upon Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, the show has long since transpired from the source material, plumbing the depths of its characters' lives and broadening the political and emotional nuance of Gilead and its resistance.

New episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 are released every Tuesday at 12 a.m. ET (Monday 9 p.m. PT) exclusively on Hulu.

What are the release days of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 new episodes?

New episodes of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 release on Tuesdays at 12:00 a.m. ET (midnight) for those residing on the U.S. East Coast, translating to 9:00 p.m. PT on Monday for those on the U.S. West Coast.

The series can be streamed exclusively on Hulu within the U.S. International audiences can also enjoy the series with a Disney+ subscription and in countries where Hulu has been incorporated into the service through the Star hub. Hulu offers a free trial period for new subscribers, so if you’re new to the show or catching up, there’s still time to join the final stretch without immediate payment.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 consists of 10 episodes, maintaining the episode count from previous seasons like 1, 4, and 5. While the shorter season format means tighter storytelling, it also intensifies the urgency of each chapter.

Here is the full timeline of the episode releases,

Episode 1, Train - Released on April 8, 2025

Released on Episode 2, Exile - Released on April 8, 2025

Released on Episode 3, Devotion - Released on April 8, 2025

Released on Episode 4, Promotion - Scheduled for April 15, 2025

Scheduled for Episode 5, Janine - Scheduled for April 22, 2025

Scheduled for Episode 6, Surprise - Scheduled for April 29, 2025

Scheduled for Episode 7, Shattered - Scheduled for May 6, 2025

Scheduled for Episode 8, Exodus - Scheduled for May 13, 2025

Scheduled for Episode 9, Execution - Scheduled for May 20, 2025

Scheduled for Episode 10, The Handmaid’s Tale (Finale) - Scheduled for May 27, 2025

What happened in the latest episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 6?

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4, Promotion, had significant changes in character relationships and plot direction. The narrative began immediately after June, Luke, and Moira departed Gilead. But it was a short-lived peace. Reunited with the resistance cell Mayday, June discovers an impending attack on Jezebel's, the infamous Gilead brothel.

She decides to return to the country to inform the women inside of the threat, and sets up a perilous, personal quest. In the meantime, Commander Lawrence is still pursuing his New Bethlehem initiative, seeking to present a changed Gilead to the outside world while maintaining control over the internal power dynamic.

Episode 4 also saw new developments in Serena Joy's storyline, such as her increased relationship with High Commander Wharton, which could be politically promising and emotionally dangerous. Rita returns to New Bethlehem, rejoining her sister in an emotional moment that promises a deeper story yet to be told. Janine, assigned to Jezebel's, had a charged confrontation with Commander Lawrence, lightened only by a rare touch, a picture from her daughter Angela.

The episode's ending contained a haunting voiceover by Lawrence reading from A Little Princess, promising both personal memory and thematic consideration.

What to expect in the upcoming episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 6?

Looking ahead, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 5 will most likely increase the tension. With June set on yet another journey back into Gilead, irrespective of the emotional appeals of Luke and the perils that await her, the central question lies: will this sacrifice bring her any closer to rescuing her daughter, Hannah?

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 continues to thread in new yarns while converging on the older arcs more towards their conclusion. The Wharton-Serena relationship remains a central point. Is it a true connection, or another calculated gesture in Gilead's power realignments?

There is also mounting pressure on Commander Lawrence as he deals with his ambitious New Bethlehem scheme. Will his idealistic vision of Gilead take hold, or will internal opposition from other Commanders undermine his vision? And, of course, as ever, there is the intrigue surrounding Hannah.

As the rebels progress with their work, an outright rescue operation remains distant. Episode 5 might suggest that cracks are appearing in Gilead's command, providing a fresh route to rescuing Hannah and maybe even the whole regime. The Handmaid's Tale season 6 continues to examine not just political resistance but also emotional resilience. With only a few episodes remaining, every choice matters, and the last steps of June Osborne's journey are more important than ever.

Interested viewers can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 on Hulu.

