FBI season 7 ending explained: Who is the mole in the bureau? What happens to Isobel?

FBI season 7 released the finale, episode 22, on May 20, 2025. The latest episode, titled A New Day, brought an end to the current season, involving major plot twists and questions that will be answered in the next installment.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers for FBI season 7 episode 22. Reader's discretion is advised.

An extremist group, Forefront, created intense problems for the FBI with their dangerous plans and infiltration of the office. Agents Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) and Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) went against all odds to save the day.

The team managed to stop the terror outfit and uncover several FBI personnel, including Deputy Assistant Director Simon Keene, as the traitors from within the FBI. Towards the end of the episode, Isobel stuttered in her speech and collapsed, with Maggie finding that her pulse had stopped.

Whether Isobel has survived or died will be revealed in FBI season 8.

Forefront raises problems for the bureau in FBI season 7 finale episode

A still from FBI season 7 (Image via Instagram/@fbicbs)

At the start of episode 22 in FBI season 7, Kevin from the Department of Defense approached Jubal at an FBI secret location. He wanted to give information regarding the terror plan that he had found out about. While he was informing Jubal of the impending dangers to him and his team from the group Forefronts, the attack took place at this location. Everyone except Jubal died in the attack.

It was found that Forefront, a terror outfit with anti-government sentiments, was behind the killings. They previously appeared in episode 10, titled Redoubt, in which their plans for attack were busted by the FBI.

After a call for help to his team, an FBI agent met up with Jubal near the location too quickly, making him doubt her allegiance. He eventually killed her, finding that she was a part of the Forefront. This indicated that the violent group had made its way inside the bureau.

While the agents began doubting each other, thinking of possible moles in the bureau. Some also pointed fingers at Jubal, the reason being his past mistakes and issues with promotion. As Director Reynolds (Ben Shenkman) raised these points, Jubal and Isobel, in turn, suspected him to be one of the traitors.

However, they discovered that Forefront had shipped explosive cell phones to several FBI agents as plan for an attack. Before they could act upon it, the phones exploded, killing several agents, including the innocent Reynolds.

Simon Keene and other agents betray the FBI for Forefront

A still from FBI season 7 (Image via Instagram/@fbicbs)

After several agents succumbed to death from Forefront's phone explosions, Deputy Assistant Director Simon Keene was put in charge. He closed down all the field offices in New York to first find the moles within the bureau. Isobel and Maggie survived the explosions and secretly found out that Simon and Special Agent Wabash were also among the traitors from the FBI.

Maggie, Isobel, Jubal, OA, Kelly, Scola, Ian, Dani, and Elise teamed up and met at an isolated location to assess the situation. Through their analysis of the agents who died in Forefront's attack, the team learnt that the outfit was working with China. Their mission was to infiltrate the law and justice systems to take control.

Forefront fails again in the finale of FBI season 7

A still from FBI season 7 (Image via Instagram/@fbicbs)

After the details about Forefront were uncovered, Isobel took the high-risk task of meeting up with Keene to bring down the terror group. Pretending to be on his side, Isobel convinced Keene to provide the location details of the rest of the team members to him.

Falling into her trap, Keene sent his men to the location, where the FBI agents stood prepared to take action. After a series of intense altercations, the agents emerged victorious and brought Forefront's plans to fail.

Isobel cleverly collected evidence against Agent Wabash and Keene, which made it possible to put them behind bars. The FBI agents thus stopped Forefront temporarily and saved the day.

FBI season 7 ends with a major cliffhanger

Alana De La Garza as Isobel in FBI season 7 (Image via Instagram/@fbicbs)

At the end of the finale, Jubal addressed the other agents at 26 Fed about the whole case. He paid homage to the agents who lost their lives during the incident and expressed his gratitude to all others who helped in this case. As Isobel took over and began speaking, she stuttered and fell unconscious. The episode concluded with Maggie stating that Isobel's pulse had stopped.

Isobel has been one of the prominent characters this season. From her personal life to her actions as a part of the FBI, there were different things about her that the viewers explored through this season. Her fate would be one of the biggest questions that will be explored in the next installment.

Watch all episodes of FBI season 7 on CBS and stream online on Paramount+.

