What happened to Maggie on FBI series? Character's fate explored

The FBI series is a police procedural drama that follows the operations of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It comprises high-stakes cases, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The show, created by Dick Wolf, premiered in 2018.

Missy Peregrym plays Special Agent Maggie Bell, one of the show's main characters. She is a dedicated and skilled officer with strong values. Maggie has encountered many hardships, both professionally and personally.

In the latest season of the FBI series, Maggie has faced a new challenge. She has taken on the role of guardian of her deceased friend's daughter, Ella. A serious threat forces her to make a painful decision. As she continues her journey, Maggie struggles with her sense of duty, family, and self-sacrifice.

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Maggie Bell's journey in the FBI series from season 1 to season 6

Maggie Bell (Image via Instagram/@ mperegrym)

Maggie Bell, introduced in season 1, is an FBI Special Agent based in New York. She becomes a widow after her husband, Jason Bell, dies in a car accident. This personal loss deeply affects her, and thus, determines her commitment to work.

Throughout season 2, Maggie continues to deal with complicated cases. Her character takes on a hidden undercover mission in the last few episodes of the season.

Maggie reappears in the series after finishing her undercover assignment in season 3. However, she faces other challenges, such as getting along with a new partner, Special Agent Nestor Vertiz, with whom she previously had an affair. As the issue remained unresolved, her professional life becomes complicated.

Meanwhile, in season 4, she gets exposed to sarin gas while on duty. The situation proves nearly fatal, resulting in an immediate breakaway from the team for some recovery time.

In season 5 of the FBI series, she battles her sister, Erin. When Erin returns home to New York, she becomes engaged in one of the many cases Maggie has been working on. Maggie's past addiction problems cause her concern for Erin, which creates friction between them. Besides, during this period, Maggie also faces issues after her return to her group post-recovery.

In season 6 of the FBI series, Maggie's personal life takes a twist when Jessica, her friend and former associate, suddenly passes away. Subsequently, Maggie becomes the guardian of Jessica's young daughter.

Maggie Bell’s struggles in FBI series season 7

In season 7 of the FBI series, Special Agent Maggie Bell has to care for her deceased friend Jessica's daughter, Ella. Maggie's responsibilities at the FBI conflicts with her new role as a mother. As an agent, Maggie cannot give Ella the stability she needs.

In episode 4 of season 7, Maggie and her sister, Erin, gets along much better. Maggie also tells Erin that Ella loves her.

The nature of her job, which entails risks, makes her question whether she can keep Ella safe. In episode 6, a serial killer is after Maggie and Ella’s lives, making the case personal for her. Maggie eventually decides to separate from Ella to keep her safe.

What lies ahead for Maggie Bell

In an interview with TV Insider on September 16, 2024, Actress Missy Peregrym revealed that Maggie may experience some emotional upsets.

"She wants to love and take care of Ella during the day while also providing stability and joy in her life, but her job creates internal conflict for her. Is she doing enough?" she stated.

Additionally, addressing the rumors of romance for her character, Peregrym adds:

"We will find out as the season progresses whom she decides to call. Looks like a new romance is on the horizon. After her husband passed away [before the show’s storyline began], she prioritized work but with Ella, she is starting to open her heart again…so we’ll see."

Fans can catch upcoming episodes of the FBI series season 7, which airs on CBS every Tuesday at 8 pm ET and can be streamed on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback