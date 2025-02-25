Zeeko Zaki’s character, Omar Adom OA Zidan, is noticeably absent in FBI series season 7 episode 12, titled Manhunt. His absence raises questions, especially as Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) faces an emotionally intense case involving the search for a trafficked girl named Analis.

Typically, OA would be by Maggie’s side, offering support, but this time she is partnered with Scola.

The dynamic change has the effect of changing how Maggie approaches the case.

The FBI series episode subjects Maggie to an emotional ordeal as she copes with the tragic death of Analis' younger sister, Sophia.

This makes Maggie's distress even more heightened, and with OA out of the picture, she has to rely on other colleagues for comfort.

OA's absence in FBI series: Possible explanations

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBS)

Surprisingly, FBI series does not explain OA's absence in Manhunt. Earlier, there were small details in episodes about the off-screen activity of a character, but not here.

Instead, Maggie teams up with Scola in trying to find Analis, so his lack of presence becomes all the more prominent.

A viable in-universe explanation has something to do with OA's latest emotional battles. In season 7, episode 11, Maggie chose to partner with Scola rather than OA after he had lost his temper with a suspect.

This is an indication that there could be some unresolved tension between them and that Maggie does not want to get close again.

Another theory is that OA is on special assignment or doing professional training. Considering his past of personal struggles, he may also be off on mental health grounds, particularly after Isobel cautioned him against letting emotions get in the way of work.

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBS)

Aside from storyline rumors, the most probable reason for OA's absence is on the production end of FBI series. The series has been cycling cast members in recent seasons as a cost-saving measure.

This implies main characters, such as OA, will sometimes miss episodes to offset production costs.

Zeeko Zaki does not seem to have any outside commitments that conflict with FBI and would cause him to be absent. His most recent non-FBI work was providing voice acting for a character in Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again in 2022.

Thus, his short-term absence is likely due to the rotation policy of the show rather than being forced to appear somewhere else.

What this means for the future of FBI

OA’s absence could have significant implications for the show, particularly in his dynamic with Maggie. In Manhunt, Maggie forms a connection with Joel, a 911 dispatcher who assists in the rescue of Analis.

Their bond, forged under high-stress circumstances, hints at a potential romantic development, which could further complicate her long-standing relationship with OA.

Since OA is already in a relationship with Gemma, this new development might create an additional hurdle for him and Maggie.

In the future, OA will likely come back in episode 13. Whether the series will mention his absence or not is still in doubt since FBI series has in the past simply skirted around similar circumstances without elaborate explanations.

A quick reference to vacation or off-screen mission may be enough, but viewers will have to wait and see.

As OA returns, the developing chemistry between him and Maggie—particularly with the coming of a new possible love interest—is something to anticipate.

Whether or not his absence will affect future plots is yet to be known, but it definitely adds an element of mystery to the season.

Catch the latest episode of FBI series streaming on CBC.

