Why did Lisette Olivera leave FBI series? Details explored

FBI series is an American crime drama by CBS that depicts the work of the New York field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The series was created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk and premiered in 2018. The show revolves around solving complex cases that involve risks of terrorism, organized crime, and other threats to national security.

Lisette Olivera starred in the FBI series as Special Agent Sydney Ortiz from the Behavioral Analysis Unit. In season 7, she became a new partner for agent Stuart Scola, played by John Boyd. She joined the show after Katherine Renee Kane left.

However, Olivera left the series before her episodes aired. Deadline reported on October 31, 2024, that concerns over Olivera's age led to the decision. It noted that the reason was that she was cast in a role that needed her to be older than she looked.

Lisette Olivera's casting and role in FBI series

Lisette Olivera (Image via Instagram/@lisetteolivera)

Lisette Olivera, portraying Special Agent Sydney Ortiz, joined the FBI series in season 7. Her first appearance was set to be featured in the episode, Doubted, on November 12, 2024. Although she left the series, the episodes she recorded were aired on time.

She was introduced as a member of the Behavioral Analysis Unit and assigned to solve complex cases. This was her first significant role on television after her starring role in National Treasure: Edge of History.

Agent Ortiz was set to be the new partner of Agent Stuart Scola, played by John Boyd. Olivera's casting followed the departure of Katherine Renee Kane, who played Special Agent Tiffany Wallace. Kane exited the FBI series in the season 7 premiere, prompting the introduction of a new character to fill the role.

The reason behind the departure and impact on the series

Lisette Olivera left the series after filming only a few episodes. None of Olivera's episodes had been broadcast at the time of her exit.

As Deadline reported on October 31, 2024, Olivera's exit was not due to her work but rather how her role fit on the show. The 25-year-old star probably got miscast as the role she was said to have played was too young for an FBI Special Agent, whose position commanded a level of gravitas that comes from life experience.

After Olivera left the show, Alabi, known for her S.W.A.T. role, stepped in as a new agent. Her casting was part of the changes the show introduced following Olivera's departure.

Lisette Olivera's previous roles before joining the FBI series

Before joining the cast of FBI, Lisette Olivera already had some acting credits to her name. She commenced her on-screen career by portraying Donna in the short film Feint, which was released in 2019. In the same year, Lisette got the role of Belle in the Brat TV web series Total Eclipse season 4.

In 2021, Olivera played Amy in the psychological horror film We Need to Do Something. The following year, Olivera starred in the Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History as Jess Valenzuela, a part of the National Treasure saga.

New episodes of the FBI series air every Tuesday on CBS at 8:00 pm ET and can be streamed on Paramount+ the next day.

