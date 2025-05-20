Sirens (2025): Release date & time, plot, everything we know so far

  • home icon
By Deepti Sequeira
Modified May 20, 2025 09:51 GMT
A poster of the Netflix series Sirens (Image via Netflix)
Sirens is a dark comedy miniseries set to premiere on Netflix on May 22, 2025. Molly Smith Metzler adapted the series from her play Elemeno Pea, which was released in March 2011. She also served as the writer alongside Colin McKenna and Bekah Brunstetter. Nicole Kassell, Lila Neugebauer, and Quyen Tran have directed the episodes.

Maureen Shepard, Bruce Dunn, and Kelly Mackey have produced the series. Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie, Nicole Kassell, Colin McKenna, and Metzler served as executive producers.

The official synopsis of Sirens, as per Netflix, reads:

"Worried about her sister's too-close relationship with her billionaire boss, a scrappy everywoman seeks answers at a lavish seaside estate."

A look at Netflix's comedy-drama series Sirens

Sirens was greenlit by Netflix in February 2024 and was filmed in New York between July and October.

Five episodes will be released simultaneously on the streaming platform on May 22, 2025. The exact time of release on the given day is not known at the moment. However, Netflix is known to drop new shows at around midnight Pacific Time (PT).

Viewers will need a valid subscription plan to stream the black comedy series. Netflix offers the Standard plan with ads for $7.99 per month, the Standard plan without ads for $17.99 per month, and the ad-free Premium plan for $24.99 per month.

Sirens takes inspiration from elements of Greek mythology, as per the lead cast members Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and creator Metzler. Moreover, Fahy noted that the series explores complex relationship dynamics through the lens of trauma during her interview with Tudum by Netflix on May 17, 2025.

"The core of this show is not a murder mystery. It’s almost female trauma-laced. Sirens is really a show about relationships and the way people desperately try to outrun their pasts," she said.
Plot summary

The series takes place over the Labor Day weekend. Devon DeWitt shows up at the lavish beach estate where her younger sister, Simone, works as an in-house personal assistant to the wealthy philanthropist Michaela Kell. Michaela's billionaire husband, Peter Kell, comes from generational wealth.

Devon arrives to discuss their father Bruce's early-onset dementia with Simone, however, she finds that her younger sister has no time for her. Simone is busy preparing for Michaela's annual summer gala organized to raise funds for her bird sanctuary.

Devon notices how Simone is completely under her boss's spell and feels very uncomfortable with their inappropriate dynamic. Furthermore, Michaela's cultish and picture-perfect lifestyle makes Devon suspect there's something sinister lurking in the shadows, and she seeks to protect her sister before it's too late.

Cast and characters of Sirens

The full cast list of Sirens is given below:

  • Meghann Fahy as Devon
  • Milly Alcock as Simone
  • Julianne Moore as Michaela
  • Glenn Howerton as Ethan
  • Bill Camp as Bruce
  • Felix Solis as Jose
  • Kevin Bacon as Peter
  • Britne Oldford as Missy
  • Trevor Salter as Jordan/Morgan
  • Josh Segarra as Raymond
  • Lauren Weedman as Patrice
  • Patrick Voss Davis as Eddy
  • Jenn Lyon as Cloe
  • Erin Neufer as Lisa
  • Emily Borromeo as Astrid
  • Catherine Cohen as Lily-Rose
  • Juan Carlos Infante as Cyrus
  • Mike Boland as Greg
  • Meghan O'Leary-Clark as Officer Coffin
  • Jason Dietz as Joel
  • Adam Harrington as Perfect Dad
  • Remy Auberjonois as Phil
  • Jennifer Noble as Allie
  • Miranda Roldán as Kelly Ricchio
  • Domenic Servidio as Paul
  • J. Richey Nash as Kenny
  • Tate Kenney as Tate
  • Megan Ketch as Susan Davenport
  • Feruza Ari as Pastry Chef
  • Shivani Shah as Melanie
  • Mikella Matthias as Sous Chef
  • Ann Carr as Bella
  • Taylor Shurte as Andrea(uncredited)
