Sirens (2025): Release date & time, plot, everything we know so far

Sirens is a dark comedy miniseries set to premiere on Netflix on May 22, 2025. Molly Smith Metzler adapted the series from her play Elemeno Pea, which was released in March 2011. She also served as the writer alongside Colin McKenna and Bekah Brunstetter. Nicole Kassell, Lila Neugebauer, and Quyen Tran have directed the episodes.

Maureen Shepard, Bruce Dunn, and Kelly Mackey have produced the series. Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie, Nicole Kassell, Colin McKenna, and Metzler served as executive producers.

The official synopsis of Sirens, as per Netflix, reads:

"Worried about her sister's too-close relationship with her billionaire boss, a scrappy everywoman seeks answers at a lavish seaside estate."

A look at Netflix's comedy-drama series Sirens

Sirens was greenlit by Netflix in February 2024 and was filmed in New York between July and October.

Five episodes will be released simultaneously on the streaming platform on May 22, 2025. The exact time of release on the given day is not known at the moment. However, Netflix is known to drop new shows at around midnight Pacific Time (PT).

Viewers will need a valid subscription plan to stream the black comedy series. Netflix offers the Standard plan with ads for $7.99 per month, the Standard plan without ads for $17.99 per month, and the ad-free Premium plan for $24.99 per month.

Sirens takes inspiration from elements of Greek mythology, as per the lead cast members Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and creator Metzler. Moreover, Fahy noted that the series explores complex relationship dynamics through the lens of trauma during her interview with Tudum by Netflix on May 17, 2025.

"The core of this show is not a murder mystery. It’s almost female trauma-laced. Sirens is really a show about relationships and the way people desperately try to outrun their pasts," she said.

Plot summary

The series takes place over the Labor Day weekend. Devon DeWitt shows up at the lavish beach estate where her younger sister, Simone, works as an in-house personal assistant to the wealthy philanthropist Michaela Kell. Michaela's billionaire husband, Peter Kell, comes from generational wealth.

Devon arrives to discuss their father Bruce's early-onset dementia with Simone, however, she finds that her younger sister has no time for her. Simone is busy preparing for Michaela's annual summer gala organized to raise funds for her bird sanctuary.

Devon notices how Simone is completely under her boss's spell and feels very uncomfortable with their inappropriate dynamic. Furthermore, Michaela's cultish and picture-perfect lifestyle makes Devon suspect there's something sinister lurking in the shadows, and she seeks to protect her sister before it's too late.

Cast and characters of Sirens

The full cast list of Sirens is given below:

Meghann Fahy as Devon

Milly Alcock as Simone

Julianne Moore as Michaela

Glenn Howerton as Ethan

Bill Camp as Bruce

Felix Solis as Jose

Kevin Bacon as Peter

Britne Oldford as Missy

Trevor Salter as Jordan/Morgan

Josh Segarra as Raymond

Lauren Weedman as Patrice

Patrick Voss Davis as Eddy

Jenn Lyon as Cloe

Erin Neufer as Lisa

Emily Borromeo as Astrid

Catherine Cohen as Lily-Rose

Juan Carlos Infante as Cyrus

Mike Boland as Greg

Meghan O'Leary-Clark as Officer Coffin

Jason Dietz as Joel

Adam Harrington as Perfect Dad

Remy Auberjonois as Phil

Jennifer Noble as Allie

Miranda Roldán as Kelly Ricchio

Domenic Servidio as Paul

J. Richey Nash as Kenny

Tate Kenney as Tate

Megan Ketch as Susan Davenport

Feruza Ari as Pastry Chef

Shivani Shah as Melanie

Mikella Matthias as Sous Chef

Ann Carr as Bella

Taylor Shurte as Andrea(uncredited)

Stay tuned for more updates about Sirens, along with other movies and shows coming to Netflix in 2025.

