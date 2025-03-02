"That's her to a T"—When Meghann Fahy coined a bold term "Zen Mommy" with Aubrey Plaza on The White Lotus character Daphne Sullivan

Meghann Fahy, star of The White Lotus season 2, began her acting career with minor roles in shows like Gossip Girl, The Good Wife, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Blue Bloods, The Jim Gaffigan Show, etc. She rose to prominence by playing Sutton Brady in the comedy-drama series The Bold Type from 2017 to 2021.

The following year, she appeared in the critically-acclaimed series The White Lotus as one of the main characters, Daphne Sullivan. During an interview with W Magazine on August 15, 2023, Meghann was asked to describe her character from the anthology series.

She replied by calling her character a "zen mommy," in reference to Daphne's almost-detached approach towards her marriage and kids.

"Aubrey Plaza actually helped me coin the term 'Zen Mommy,' which is what we used to describe Daphne. That’s her to a T. She’s one of these women you see on Instagram who always has a baby on her hip and is wearing this effortlessly flowy, beautiful dress that probably cost her $4,000. Everything seems simple, and that was Daphne to me. She’s my Zen Mommy."

Daphne Sullivan's story in The White Lotus explored

The White Lotus season 2 aired its seven episodes between October 30, 2022, and December 11, 2022, on HBO. The award-winning series is created, written, and directed by Mike White.

Meghann Fahy's character Daphne Sullivan arrives at the White Lotus hotel in Sicily with her husband and businessman, Cameron Sullivan. They are joined by his college friend, the tech entrepreneur Ethan Spiller, and his wife Harper.

Daphne is a stay-at-home mom of two kids, although it's implied that one of the kids is fathered by her personal trainer, Lawrence. She is aware of her husband's philandering ways, but refuses to see herself as a victim. The couple ignores their issues with trust in their marriage and instead, focus on keeping up appearances in front of others.

Furthermore, Daphne and Cameron's overt displays of affection come across as 'performative' to Harper. When Ethan tells Daphne that their spouses kissed each other, she suggests they do the same to get back at them. Daphne invites him to a secluded part of the island, where they apparently hook up.

At the end of the series, she is the one who discovers Tanay McQuoid-Hunt's dead body floating in the water.

The anthology series also features Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Leo Woodall, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Michael Imperioli, and many others.

For her performance in the series, Meghann earned an Emmy Award nomination for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series' in 2023. But, she lost out to her co-star Jennifer Coolidge, who played Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in The White Lotus.

Meghann Fahy starred in The Perfect Couple in 2024

After starring in The White Lotus season 2, Meghann's next television role was in the Netflix miniseries The Perfect Couple, which premiered on September 5, 2024.

Jenna Lamia has developed the murder mystery series, which is inspired by Elin Hilderbrand's eponymous novel from 2018. The six-part series is directed by Susanne Bier and co-written by Alex Berger, Leila Cohan, Courtney Grace, Bryan M. Holdman, Evelyn Yves, in addition to Lamia.

In The Perfect Couple, Meghann plays the character of Merritt Monaco, who is the maid of honor at her best friend Amelia Sacks's wedding to Benji Winbury. However, her body is found washed up on the beach the day of the wedding.

Meghann's co-stars include Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Donna Lynne Champlin, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Michael Beach, Mia Isaac, Ishaan Khatter, and Sam Nivola, who is currently starring in The White Lotus season 3.

