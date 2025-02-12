The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep - A complete list of characters and their voice cast

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is an adaptation of the short story, A Little Sacrifice, by Andrzej Sapkowski, a movie spin-off set between episodes 5 and 6 of the first season of the live-action series. It debuted on Netflix on February 11, 2025.

The latest Netflix feature brings Geralt and Jaskier deeper into the Continent after investigating attacks in a seaside town, only to uncover a long-standing conflict between humans and merpeople. While the adaptation put its own spin on The Witcher tale, it also brings recognizable faces and voices from the live-action series and the games, including long-time Geralt of Rivia voice actor Doug Cackle, along with new voice actors.

Here are the official cast members lending their voices to The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep characters.

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Primary voice cast in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Doug Cockle as Geralt of Rivia

Doug Cockle voices Geralt (Image via Netflix)

Voice actor Doug Cockle returns as the man behind Geralt's voice in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. He's behind the legendary gravelly-voiced mutated monster-hunter, famous for his white hair and yellow eyes.

Doug Cockle was in the movie London Voodoo and the TV series Band of Brothers but is best known for his works in video games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Victor Van, and Baldur's Gate 3. He also voiced Geralt in the video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg

Anya Chalotra voices Yennefer (Image via Netflix)

The ABC Murders' Anya Chalotra joins the cast of the movie adaptation as Yennefer, a powerful sorceress and Geralt's romantic partner. Their complicated relationship is a key plot in the Witcher universe.

Anya Chalotra was in the TV series Wanderlust and did voice work for Sherwood as Robin Loxley and Sif in Twilight of the Gods. She played Yennefer in the Netflix live-action series for 23 episodes.

Joey Batey as Jaskier

Joey Batey voices Jaskier (Image via Netflix)

The Riot Club star, Joey Batey, joins the cast list of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep as Jaskier. He is a bard and Geralt's loyal friend and is known for his taste for the ginger things in life, including fashionable clothes.

Joey Batey can be seen in Knightfall, Bloody Cakes, and Netflix's The Witcher, where he played Jaskier. Batey also guest-starred in Billy the Kid, Lucky Man, and The War of the Worlds.

Emily Carey as Sh'eenaz

Emily Carey voices Sh'eenaz (Image via Netflix)

Geek Girl's Harriet Manner actress Emily Carey voices Sh'eenaz in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. Her character is described as a young mermaid who fell in love with a human, Agloval, and contemplated drinking a potion to become human and marry him.

Fans can see more of Emily Carey's roles in Breaking Point, The Lost Girls, Casualty, and Anastasia. She also played the young Diana in Wonder Woman and the young Lara in Tomb Raider.

Christina Wren as Essi Daven

Christina Wren voices Essi (Image via Netflix)

Will Trent star Christina Wren also joined The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep cast as Essi, aka Little Eye. She's a bard like Jaskier, and they are childhood friends. She is also Geralt's other love interest in the film.

Christina Wren played the recurring role of JP Cutler in L.A. Macabre from 2014 to 2020, and she also appeared in Hicksters, Lazarus, Cross, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Other voice cast in the movie

Expand Tweet

The rest of the voice cast and their characters in the movie are as follows:

Mallory Jansen as Melusina and Princess Nispen

Casmrus Johnson as human prince Agloval

Simon Templeman King Usveldt of the seaside kingdom of Bremervoord

Ray Chase as Zelest

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Queen Dahut

Ramon Tikaram as King Basim

Kari Wahlgren as Zmarra and Vodnik Assassin

Stephen Fu as Deroua

George Ackles as Drouhard

Brian George as Barkeep and Herald

Maury Sterling as Berat

Darin De Paul as Captain

Greg Vinciguerra as Young Zelest

Valerie Rose Lohman as Young Essi

Brittany Ishibashi as Seal Woman and Essi's sister

Ry Chase as Lachlan

Watch The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep and similar movies and shows now on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback