Witcher season 4 first look of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia replacing Henry Cavill for Netflix's action series 

The Witcher Season 4 first look has been released by Netflix and features Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, donning the leather after Henry Cavill's departure. Alongside the tease, was the release of a clip. In the hazy video, fans don't see the recently cast monster hunter until the very last second of this tease.

The video is filled with mist and mysteries, as is on brand with the series. Witcher season 4 first look starts with Geralt, as he walks his horse through the marshes, while also brandishing his sword.

The camera moves in close at a rapid pace from behind the monster hunter, and halts; Only towards the end of the clip do fans finally see the new (but continuity-wise the same) Liam Hemsworth's White Wolf, turn to face the camera.

Netflix and Henry Cavill surprised The Witcher fans in October 2022 when they revealed Cavill's departure from the series after the third season. The former Superman star made the statement:

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.

He continues: “As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” Cavill added. “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him — enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

And now The Witcher season 4 first look showcases the “fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth” carrying on Cavil’s character’s journey for the last two legs of the show. While Netflix has not confirmed a release date for the series, they have stated that production on Season 4 is now ongoing in the UK.

Season 4 is reportedly being shot alongside a fifth and final season, bringing this adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's writings to a close. According to Netflix, The Witcher will have two more seasons on the streaming service before ending on the 5th season.

The upcoming 2 closing seasons, seasons 4 and 5, will focus on Andrzej Sapkowski's three remaining Witcher books, Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake.

Creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Netflix in an exclusive interview, discussing the Witcher season 4 first look and how they plan to do justice to the books while making the recasting look seamless as well :

“It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends.”

As The Witcher Season 4 first look showcases, Liam Hemsworth is starring in the series alongside returning cast and characters such as Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, Joey Batey as Jaskier the bard, Freya Allan as Geralt’s adopted daughter Ciri, Cassie Clare as the witch Philippa Eilhart and Mahesh Jadu as the mage Vilgefortz of Roggeveen.

While fans wait for Netflix to announce the release date of The Witcher Season 4, they can binge the first 3 seasons, alongside The Witcher: Blood Origin mini-series on the platform.