Sirens: Full list of cast explored

Sirens is a dark comedy limited series that was released on Netflix on May 22, 2025. Molly Smith Metzler created the show based on her play Elmeno Pea. Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie served as executive producers under their LuckyChap banner.

The show unfolds over a weekend as Devon DeWitt arrives at a lavish island estate to convince her estranged sister Simone to return to Buffalo and help care for their ailing father, Bruce. Upon meeting Simone and her boss, Mrs. Michaela 'Kiki' Kell, Devon believes her sister needs saving from Michaela, whom she suspects is a cult leader and murderer.

Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Lilly Alcock portray the three lead female roles, Mrs Michaela Kell, Devon DeWitt, and Simone DeWitt.

Complete cast of Sirens

1) Julianne Moore as Mrs. Michaela 'Kiki' Kell

Julianne Moore at Netflix's Sirens world premiere (Image via Getty)

Julianne Moore plays Mrs. Michaela Kell, a former attorney and wife of tech billionaire Peter Kell. As a philanthropist and animal activist, she shares a close bond with her personal assistant, Simone DeWitt, forged through their mutual loss of their mothers at a young age. Moore has been in the industry for over four decades, winning an Academy Award for her role as an Alzheimer's patient in Still Alice. She also starred in The Hunger Games series and HBO's Game Change, earning a Primetime Emmy Award.

3) Meghann Fahy as Devon DeWitt

Meghann Fahy at Netflix's Sirens world premiere (Image via Getty)

Meghann fahy plays Devon DeWitt, Simone's older sister, a recovering alcoholic and college dropout seeking her sister's help to care for their father, Bruce, who has early-onset dementia. They live in Buffalo, New York, while Simone resides with her boss at the island estate. Fahy gained prominence in ABC's One Life to Live and broke through in The Bold Type. She starred in The White Lotus season 2 and played the lead in the thriller, Drop.

3) Milly Alcock as Simone DeWitt

Milly Alcock at Netflix's Sirens world premiere (Image via Getty)

Milly Alcock plays Simone DeWitt, Devon's younger sister and Michaela's personal assistant. Simone experienced significant trauma as a child and dropped out of law school before assisting Michaela. Alcock received an AACTA nomination for her role as a runaway teenager in the comedy-drama series Upright and gained worldwide recognition as Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's House of the Dragon.

4) Kevin Bacon as Mr. Peter Kell

Kevin Bacon at the world premiere of A24's MAXXXINE (Image via Getty)

Kevin Bacon plays Mr. Peter Kell, Michaela Kell's billionaire husband. Peter, from old money, is a successful businessman with two children, Rory and Sarah, from his first marriage to Jocelyn, whose mysterious disappearance has made many suspect Michaela of murder. Bacon gained fame with his role in Footloose and has appeared in films like Friday the 13th, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and X-Men: First Class. He won a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for the HBO film Taking Chance.

Supporting cast of Sirens

Cast and crew of Sirens (Image via Getty)

Besides the aforementioned actors, several others appear in Sirens. Here is a list of the actors and the characters they play:

Glenn Howerton as Ethan Corbin

Bill Camp as Bruce DeWitt

Felix Solis as Jose

Britne Oldford as Missy

Trevor Salter as Jordan/Morgan

Josh Segarra as Raymond

Lauren Weedman as Patrice

Patrick Voss Davis as Eddy

Jenn Lyon as Cloe

Erin Neufer as Lisa

Emily Borromeo as Astrid

Catherine Cohen as Lily-Rose

Meghan O'Leary-Clark as Officer Coffin

Juan Carlos Infante as Cyrus

Jason Dietz as Joel

Sirens is available to stream on Netflix.

