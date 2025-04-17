The White Lotus is an anthology series that follows the lives of guests and employees at luxury resorts around the world. Set in different countries each season, the show explores intricate human behavior, social concerns, and personal crises, all under the cover of luxury holidays.

Mike White's The White Lotus has received cultural phenomenon status since its debut, lauded for its smart writing, beautiful photography, and ensemble performances.

The HBO series, now in its third season, still trends on social media, generating debates about class, privilege, and morality.

Except for a few recurrent ones, most notably Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid, each season of The White Lotus brings a fresh cast of characters. Ranging from dysfunctional spouses to dishonest businesspeople and overworked staff workers, the characters are usually flawed and interesting.

Here are the 10 best characters from The White Lotus.

Exploring the best characters in the HBO series

The White Lotus

1) Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge)

Jennifer Coolidge wins Outstanding Supporting Actress at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

Introduced in the first season of The White Lotus as an affluent, lonely woman coping with loss, Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid is both tragic and ridiculous. Her erratic behavior and clumsy honesty make her both annoying and endearing.

Among the most memorable in the series, Tanya's story arc distinguishes her as a unique character who reflects the show's mix of sarcasm and melancholy. Moreover, the role won Jennifer Coolidge the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

2) Armond (Murray Bartlett)

Murray Bartlett stars as Armond (Image via Getty)

Murray Bartlett masterfully portrays Armond as the resort manager in the first season. Struggling to stay professional as pressure mounts, Armond becomes a symbol of repressed anger and defiance. His connection with guests, especially with Shane Patton, develops into one of the most dramatic and heartbreaking storylines of the season.

Bartlett's subtle performance won him an Emmy Award, therefore humanizing a character who might have easily been written off as comic relief. Marked by addiction and disobedience, Armond's fall from grace emphasizes the power imbalance and personal collapse motifs of the show.

3) Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza)

Aubrey Plaza stars as Harper Spiller (Image via Getty)

Aubrey Plaza portrayed Harper Spiller in the second season of The White Lotus. Harper, a lawyer on vacation with her husband, Ethan, and another couple, is cynical and sharp, often skeptical of the facade around her. Plaza brings a biting humor and emotional depth to the character, revealing hidden vulnerabilities beneath her outwardly composed demeanor.

While Harper seems to have a picture-perfect marriage, she grapples with intimacy issues and suspicions of her husband's infidelity. This internal conflict, coupled with her sharp observations, makes Harper one of the most academically intriguing and relatable characters in the series.

4) Belinda Lindsey (Natasha Rothwell)

Natasha Rothwell stars as Belinda Lindsey (Image via Getty)

The spa manager from the first season of The White Lotus, Belinda, represents both hope and exploitation. The series is mostly about Natasha Rothwell's depiction of Belinda's emotional path, particularly her relationship with Tanya, whose hollow promises of helping her wellness business expose the stark reality of service industry employees.

Belinda's part in the third season is enlarged, as her character development is investigated more thoroughly. Her story illustrates a mix of self-doubt and tenacity as she balances her guest and employment status at the hotel.

Rothwell's acting makes Belinda one of the most accessible characters in the series.

5) Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy)

Meghann Fahy stars as Daphne Sullivan (Image via Getty)

Daphne Sullivan, portrayed by Meghann Fahy in the second season, surprises audiences with her character. Starting as a pleased and rather naive trophy wife, Daphne slowly exposes a more deliberate and self-aware character. Her talks on coping skills, motherhood, and marriage suggest deeper realities behind her grin.

Fahy's acting strikes a mix of warmth and mystery, which makes Daphne both intriguing and relevant in the storyline. Her capacity to stay in charge by means of hope and deliberate ignorance distinguishes her as one of The White Lotus' most complicated characters.

6) Quentin (Tom Hollander)

Tom Hollander stars as Quentin (Image via Getty)

Tom Hollander portrays Quentin, a wealthy and cultured English expat in Palermo, whose charm masks darker motives in the second season of The White Lotus. He befriends Tanya, offering her a glamorous escape through parties, art, and emotional support. Their bond deepens, culminating in a lavish night at the opera, but subtle clues suggest his intentions are not entirely pure.

Quentin’s refined hospitality unravels when Tanya uncovers troubling secrets, including a framed photo of him with her husband Greg and a sexual encounter between him and his "nephew" Jack.

As suspicions rise, Quentin's scheme to possibly help Greg claim Tanya’s fortune is exposed, ending fatally during a chaotic yacht escape.

7) Mark Mossbacher (Steve Zahn)

Steve Zahn stars as Mark Mossbacher (Image via YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Steve Zahn plays Mark Mossbacher, a character negotiating personal and family struggles on a Hawaiian holiday. Mark, married to Nicole (Connie Britton), a successful corporate executive, struggles with thoughts of inadequacy and a midlife crisis, particularly after learning his father's concealed history.

His relationships with his family, including socially awkward son Quinn (Fred Hechinger) and acerbic daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney), reveal generational and emotional strife.

Mark's story mirrors the complexity of family ties inside the satirical storyline of the programme as well as issues of identity, masculinity, and others.

8) Greg Hunt (Jon Gries)

Jon Gries stars as Greg Hunt (Image via Getty)

Greg, who was presented in the first season as Tanya's love interest, comes back to the series with more secrets. Portrayed by Jon Gries, Greg changes from an apparently likable guy to a cause of doubt and strife. As fresh information surfaces connecting him to more nefarious intentions, his relationship with Tanya grows tense.

Gries delivers a modest, controlled performance that accentuates the ambiguity of the character. Greg's change shows the ability of the program to turn known people into unexpected powers.

9) Quinn Mossbacher (Fred Hechinger)

Fred Hechinger stars as Quinn Mossbacher (Image via Getty)

Fred Hechinger portrays Quinn Mossbacher in the first season of The White Lotus, the teenage son of Nicole and Mark Mossbacher. Initially depicted as socially awkward and heavily reliant on technology, Quinn's character undergoes a significant transformation during the family's Hawaiian vacation.

After his electronic devices are accidentally destroyed, he begins to engage with the local culture, finding a sense of purpose and community through activities like canoeing with native Hawaiians.

Quinn's journey reflects a departure from his privileged upbringing, as he seeks authenticity and connection beyond his family's expectations.

10) Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood)

Aimee Lou Wood stars as Chelsea (Image via Getty)

Aimee Lou Wood plays Chelsea, a lively and free-spirited girl first seen in the third season of The White Lotus. Once a yoga instructor in Manchester, she journeys to Thailand with her partner, Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins), a guy struggling with midlife confusion and personal problems. Her friendly attitude and down-to-earth personality stand in sharp contrast to the inner conflict surrounding other visitors.

While her honesty stands out in an environment generally marked by secrets and power plays, Chelsea's dynamic with Rick deepens the season's recurring themes of self-discovery, emotional alienation, and the complexities of modern relationships.

The White Lotus' unusual combination of drama, dark comedy, and societal satire keeps it fascinating to viewers. Every character enriches the always-growing universe, from Tanya's tragicomic arc to Chelsea's spiritual path. These people are touchstones of the show's success, thereby highlighting the strength of character-driven stories in modern television.

