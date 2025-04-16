Who is Aimee Lou Wood? Actress at the center of SNL sketch controversy

British actress Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Chelsea in HBO's The White Lotus season 3, has emerged in public attention following a controversial SNL sketch. As reported by the NY POST, the BAFTA-winning performer criticized Saturday Night Live's "White Potus" parody on April 14, 2025, where comedian Sarah Sherman portrayed her character using prosthetic teeth.

Ad

Wood built her career through theater training at The Oxford School of Drama and Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before gaining recognition as Aimee Gibbs in Netflix's S*x Education, per Yahoo. She recently starred in HBO's most-watched season of The White Lotus while working on upcoming projects, including BBC's Film Club and Netflix's Toxic Town.

The 31-year-old actress received an apology from SNL after expressing her concerns about the sketch on Instagram, where thousands of supporters backed her stance against appearance-based mockery.

Ad

Trending

Netflix star Aimee Lou Wood objects to SNL White Lotus parody

Ad

Born in Stockport, Aimee Lou Wood's early life shifted when she transferred from state school to private education during her teenage years, per Yahoo. The transition came after her mother's boyfriend offered to fund her education. At her new school, Wood faced bullying, with some classmates targeting her appearance and calling her "Bugs Bunny."

These school experiences led Wood to join drama clubs, where she found her calling through performances like Miss Adelaide in Guys & Dolls. During this period, she developed anxiety and OCD, conditions she continues to manage. Wood credits specific resources for helping her understand these challenges, including Lee Baer's The Imp of the Mind and Robert Wilson and David Veale's Overcoming Health Anxiety.

Ad

Wood earned her credentials through rigorous training at The Oxford School of Drama and The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Her theater work demonstrated significant range, with memorable performances in Mary Stuart at London's West End, People, Places and Things at the National Theatre, and a challenging role in Downstate at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater.

The British performer first caught widespread attention in 2019 as Aimee Gibbs in Netflix's S*x Education. Her success opened doors to diverse projects, including roles in the British drama series Alice & Jack and the comedy Daddy Issues.

Ad

White Lotus role

Ad

Wood joined The White Lotus cast in February 2024, taking on the role of Chelsea, a young British woman vacationing in Thailand with her older boyfriend, Rick, played by Walton Goggins. During the seven-month filming period at the Four Seasons Koh Samui resort, Wood worked alongside an international ensemble including Lisa from Blackpink and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The actress revealed to Elle magazine her approach to portraying Chelsea.

"I felt honored to play Chelsea because she represented that part of Mike White that has hope and leads with her heart," Wood said.

Ad

Her character's relationship with Rick became a central storyline, requiring Wood to convey unconditional infatuation while maintaining the character's spiritual mindset.

Wood shared insights about her experience filming at the Thai resort in a recent British GQ interview. The production team occupied the entire facility, creating an environment where work and daily life intertwined. Wood described maintaining personal boundaries during filming, often choosing solitude over cast gatherings.

SNL controversy

Ad

The controversial SNL segment centered on Kennedy's proposal to remove fluoride from public drinking water supplies. During the sketch, Sherman appeared as Wood's character Chelsea, wearing prominent false teeth with visible decay. When Kennedy, played by Jon Hamm, discussed potential impacts on dental health, Sherman delivered lines in an exaggerated Mancunian accent while wearing the prosthetics.

Wood took to Instagram over the weekend to address the situation. She explained that HBO had been "kind and supportive" throughout her career, contrasting this with SNL's approach to comedy. The actress highlighted how the sketch focused on mocking her appearance while other segments targeted public figures' actions and policies.

Ad

Fans can watch new episodes of SNL on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suraj Santlani Suraj is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers reality TV shows. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and has 3 years of previous work experience. Suraj discovered Sportskeeda’s content while writing for a gaming blog in the past and fell in love with it, leading to him eventually joining the organisation.



Suraj was drawn into the world of pop culture after watching MTV's Indian reality TV show Roadies: Real Heroes, along with several other Indian reality shows and their UK & US counterparts. Along with reality TV, Suraj is also a big MMA fan and UFC heavyweight champions Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, and Connor McGregor are his favorites.



Suraj prioritizes obtaining information from credible sources over relying on third-party outlets to maintain accuracy, credibility, and transparency in his articles. When he's not pounding away the keyboard, Suraj enjoys watching movies and playing video games. He also takes pleasure in always learning new things. Know More