"He's got demons" - When Murray Bartlett recalled how Mike White penned Armond's character in The White Lotus

The White Lotus premiered its first season in July 2021 on HBO. The six-part series was created, written, and directed by Mike White. It centers around the newly-arrived guests at the luxurious White Lotus resort in Maui over the course of their week-long stay.

The resort is managed by an eccentric character named Armond, played by the Australian actor Murray Bartlett. His colorful personality and antics were the highlight of the show's first season.

On August 18, 2022, the 54-year-old actor appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his role as Armond, which earned him his first-ever Emmy nomination. Speaking of Armond's larger-than-life persona, Murray said:

"He's got demons and he has moments of vulnerability and sensitivity. So we really wanted to make sure that we landed those moments so that he felt human."

A look into Armond's character in The White Lotus season 1

In The White Lotus season 1, Armond gets on the wrong side of the wealthy guest Shane over a booking error. The stress forces Armond, a recovering addict of five years, to relapse with drugs he finds in a bag left behind by Paula, another hotel guest.

He spirals out of control and sleeps with the staff member Dillon in exchange for work favors.

After walking in on Armond and Dillon engaging in a se*ual act, Shane uses it as leverage to move into the Pineapple Suite with his newly-wed wife Rachel free of charge. Shane also plays a role in getting him fired after the staffer Kai steals jewelry from the Mossbacher's room.

On his last day at work, Armond enters Shane's suite and defecates in his suitcase as revenge.

However, before he can leave, Shane walks into the room and stabs him, believing him to be an intruder.

The first season of The White Lotus featured an ensemble cast comprising Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell, Steve Zahn, Sydney Sweeney, Lukas Gage, among many others.

The anthology series was a breakout hit and received 11 Primetime Emmy award nominations, winning five including the 'Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.' Murray won the Emmy award for 'Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie' in 2022.

Additionally, Jennifer Coolidge also won the 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie' award for playing Tanya McQuoid in the series.

The White Lotus is currently airing its third season on HBO

The White Lotus returned for season 3 on February 16, 2025, on HBO. The eight- part series will conclude on April 6, 2025. The third installment of the black comedy series is set in Thailand and features an entirely new cast.

Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, and Carrie Coon play three childhood friends whose friendship unravels over the course of the weeklong girls' trip. Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey portray a wealthy couple on a family vacation with their three grown-up kids, played by Sarah Catherine Hook, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Sam Nivola.

Moreover, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood appear as a May-December couple whose romantic trip takes a dark turn. Natasha Rothwell reprises her role as the spa manager, Belinda Lindsey, from season 1 along with Jon Gries, who reprises his role as Greg from the last two seasons.

All episodes of The White Lotus are available to stream on Max.

