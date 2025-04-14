10 things that don’t make sense in The White Lotus season 3

The White Lotus is a satirical drama that delves into the lives of employees and guests at a luxury Thai resort, revealing the complex and often dark truths behind the idyllic setting. Season 3, which premiered on HBO on February 16, 2025, continues the show's exploration of these tensions over one transformative week.

Ad

Created by Mike White, it was filmed across Bangkok, Phuket, and Ko Samui in 2024. The White Lotus season 3 features a star-studded cast including Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, and Sarah Catherine Hook, along with returning stars Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries.

Set in a wellness resort in Thailand, the series introduces a range of bizarre moments and plot inconsistencies. From odd character decisions to unexplained events, plenty of things don't quite add up in The White Lotus season 3.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author.

None of the guests reacts to the shootout and 9 other things that don't make sense in The White Lotus season 3

1) No one reacts to the shootout

A still from the show (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

In the season finale of The White Lotus, a major shootout occurs, resulting in multiple deaths, but there is no indication that the other guests ever learn about it. Despite Chelsea having befriended Saxon and Chloe, viewers never see any response from them to her death.

Ad

This contrasts with previous seasons, where the aftermath of such events, like a burglary or yacht deaths, was shown and influenced the plot. The lack of any reaction to such a significant event in the season finale makes it feel unrealistic and disconnects viewers from the characters' emotional experiences.

2) Rick's snake stunt has no consequences

Rick releases several venomous snakes, including cobras, from their cages (Image via HBO)

While high during a snake exhibit visit, Rick releases several venomous snakes, including cobras, from their cages. Chelsea finds him mid-act and gets bitten, requiring an emergency hospital visit.

Ad

Though Rick's behavior might be chalked up to being under the influence, it is still far-fetched that he would dare handle dangerous snakes with his bare hands and avoid getting bitten himself.

Surprisingly, Rick faces no consequences for releasing the snakes despite endangering others. The lack of fallout makes the scene in The White Lotus season 3 feel unrealistic and diminishes the stakes of his reckless actions.

3) Missed opportunity to contact the police

Ad

Though frightened, Belinda never contacts the police (Image via YouTube/Max)

Belinda, returning to The White Lotus for a work exchange, recognizes Greg—Tanya's former boyfriend—who is now going by another name and is wanted for questioning in Tanya's death.

Ad

Though frightened, Belinda confides only in Fabian, who dismisses her concerns. She mentions thinking about calling the police but never follows through, claiming uncertainty about which authorities to contact.

This lack of action strains belief. Even if afraid, Belinda could have contacted the police or left an anonymous tip. Instead, she stays quiet, making her inaction feel like a plot convenience rather than a believable choice.

4) Lek fails to notice the missing gun

Ad

Lek, the head of security in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via HBO)

Lek, the head of security, shows Gaitok a gun in a locked drawer and suggests taking him to the shooting range. When Gaitok becomes distracted by flirting with Mook, Timothy steals the gun.

Ad

In The White Lotus, Gaitok later checks the security footage and identifies the thief, but it takes him over 24 hours to retrieve the gun. Surprisingly, Lek never notices it is gone.

Lek likely doesn't check the gun often, but since the footage isn't deleted and he is supposed to review it, he should have noticed the theft. Given the spa's advanced systems, alerts for unauthorized access make his failure to spot it unlikely.

Ad

5) Timothy's frozen funds go unnoticed by the hotel

Timothy Ratliff, played by Jason Isaacs (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

Timothy, facing financial ruin and an FBI investigation, is stuck in Thailand with his accounts frozen. He has likely prepaid for everything to afford his family's stay at The White Lotus.

Ad

However, a plot hole emerges when Chelsea arranges a stress management session for him, which he should have to pay for separately, yet the hotel never notices his frozen funds.

Timothy may have prepaid, but the resort will likely charge at checkout. With his card frozen, any pending charges should raise red flags, making it surprising that the hotel doesn't notice or follow up on the issue.

6) Saxon makes a reckless decision to return to the boat

Ad

Saxon’s decision to return to the boat highlights his recklessness (Image via HBO)

In a tense moment from The White Lotus season 3, episode 6, Saxon continues partying with Chelsea, Chloe, and his younger brother Lochlan. After a wild night, Chloe admits to sleeping with both brothers and warns Saxon that her boyfriend, Gary (Greg), knows and is fine with it. Gary invites them to join him on his boat for another party.

Ad

Saxon's decision to return to the boat is reckless and showcases his overconfidence and lack of caution.

7) Fabian ignores Belinda's concerns

Belinda tells Fabian about Gary's criminal status, but he dismisses her concerns (Image via HBO)

When Belinda informs Fabian that Gary (Greg) is wanted by Italian authorities, he dismisses her concerns without offering any help. His abrupt shift from cordial to cold is surprising, especially since he is the hotel manager responsible for ensuring the safety of guests.

Ad

Ignoring a fellow employee's warning about a potential criminal seems out of character for someone in his position.

If Fabian is protecting Gary, his behavior is still odd. Obsessed with pleasing Sritala, he should at least pretend to help Belinda, especially given her warning about the potential danger to her and other guests in The White Lotus season 3, unless he has a hidden agenda.

8) Jim never reveals the truth about his relationship with Rick

Ad

Jim and other cast members of The White Lotus (Image via Instagram/@streamonmax)

In the season finale, Jim, who has been ill, visits the hotel with his wife, Sritala. After a tense encounter with Rick, where Jim is insulted, it seems he comes to clarify that he is Rick's father. Instead, he insults Rick's mother and makes vague comments about his own father.

Ad

Despite Rick previously threatening him with a gun, Jim shows no signs of wanting to resolve things with his son. The scene leaves viewers wondering if Jim traveled all that way just to provoke Rick.

9) Chelsea sees Rick as her soulmate

Chelsea's optimism and devotion to Rick feel unexplained and a bit delusional (Image via HBO)

Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), one of The White Lotus' most endearing characters, genuinely cares for her grumpy boyfriend, Rick, though their relationship seems puzzling at first. Chelsea believes Rick is her life partner despite their clear incompatibilities, citing her belief system and his life story as reasons they are meant to be together.

Ad

Though Chelsea is optimistic and a bit delusional, the writing doesn't fully explain why she is so devoted to Rick, especially after she almost cheats on him when he ignores her calls. Her sudden decision to stay with him because she "loves him too much" feels unconvincing, leaving viewers wondering why she sticks with him.

10) Gaitok frequently abandons his post

Gaitok is a security guard in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via HBO)

Gaitok, with his nice guy mentality in The White Lotus, doesn't seem suited for his role as a security guard, especially considering how often he leaves his post without consequence. Despite there being security cameras, he frequently steps away, whether to talk to Mook or search for a gun in Timothy's room.

Ad

When he returns, he claims he was patrolling, but it seems strange that no one addresses his neglect of the gate, especially after a recent theft.

Interested viewers can watch all three seasons of The White Lotus on Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More