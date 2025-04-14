5 scenes that were cut from The White Lotus season 3

The White Lotus is a black comedy drama anthology show created by Mike White. The show garnered critical and commercial acclaim for its humor, plot, characterizations, and performances. The third season of the show released recently on February 16, 2025 and is already in news for its plot twists.

By now, the viewers know that each season of The White Lotus deals with a bunch of characters who stay in the luxurious titular resort and face various challenges. The third season also ended recently on April 6, 2025 and had an explosive finale. Viewers would be interested in knowing that there were several scenes that were deleted from the final version, which is now being revealed by the cast. Here is a list of five of those scenes.

Chelsea and Rick's scenes, Kate's monologue, and other deleted scenes from The White Lotus season 3

1) Kate’s dream sequence

Carie Coon from The White Lotus mentioned on the Unwrapped Podcast that there was a bizarre and surreal dream sequence of Leslie Bibb’s Kate, which did not make the cut. This is interesting news for the viewers because it could have been analyzed alongside Parker Posey’s Victoria Ratcliff’s recurring tsunami dream that she had the entire season.

Leslie Bibb mentions in an interview with the Harper’s Bazaar that Kate’s dream sequence was special and derived inspiration from Stanley Kubrick’s classic, The Shining movie. She mentions that there were “ladyboys and ping-pong and everything was glowing. It was also kind of like The Shining.”

2) Piper’s confrontation scene with Lochlan

Sarah Catherine Hook, who plays Piper in The White Lotus, recently revealed in an interview with TV Insider that there was more to her character’s disappointment about Lochlan wanting to join her in Thailand, than what was shown on the show.

In a deleted scene, it is seen that Piper is frustrated about her family, whom she views as a cult. She confronts Lochlan and talks about how they need to fix their family from behaving like “borderline incestuous”. Lochlan reacts with fear to those words as he thinks that Piper is talking about the disturbing exchange he had with Saxon on the yacht.

3) Kate’s dinner scene monologue

Carrie Coon, who plays Laurie on The White Lotus, revealed in an interview with The Wrap’s Unwrapped Podcast, that there were many scenes between her character, Kate, and Jaclyn, which were deleted from the final version of the show. She says that “one of the scenes from episode 7 is cut in half.”

Another scene that was cut was when Leslie Bibb’s Kate, makes a speech at dinner during the final night in Thailand, which would have better explained their friendship. Coon says that Kate’s monologue was about pickleball, which was deleted from the show. These deleted scenes also explain why the trio did not have a dramatic finale as compared to others.

4) Chelsea and Rick’s moment

Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Chelsea in The White Lotus, revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that there was a scene where her character and Rick are in the bedroom and share a sweet moment together. This scene was cut out from the final version of the show.

Wood also explains in the interview that there were lots of Rick and Chelsea scenes that did not make the cut and there were also several fights between the two characters, that were left out. The actress believes that this was done so that they appear as the perfect couple.

5) Laurie’s scene about her child

In the interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Coon also recalls that there were some scenes where Kate’s conservative views made Coon’s character Laurie uncomfortable because her daughter was nonbinary. In The White Lotus, Kate had gossiped to Jaclyn about Laurie’s daughter and had hinted about some behavioral issues.

This context about Laurie talking about her nonbinary child would have made the viewers understand why Laurie did not like Kate’s politics all that much. However, Coon states that creator Mike White did not feel that such a complex issue should be shown in such a short scene and therefore cut it out.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the various deleted scenes from The White Lotus.

