"He made it everyone’s business.": Internet reacts to Jason Isaacs saying White Lotus on-set drama is "none of your business"

Jason Isaacs called out anyone speculating about White Lotus cast drama after his previous comments about what it was like working on the set of the show's third season. The actor previously told Vulture in a feature published on March 30, 2025, that working on The White Lotus season 3 was like "a cross between summer camp and Lord of the Flies but in a gilded cage."

In his recent appearance on The Happy Hour podcast on April 9, 2025, Isaacs has something to say to people online trying to speculate on White Lotus' behind-the-scenes drama.

"First of all, it's none of your business. I'm just saying it wasn't a holiday, and partly I started saying that because people think we were on a seven-month holiday, and believe me, it felt like work a lot of the time."

Jason Isaacs' recent statement sparked various comments from netizens online, with one fan pointing out the irony because they claimed that the actors still keep talking about the topic with the press.

"'It's none of your business.' And then proceeds to talk about it in every interview of his White Lotus press tour. He made it everyone's business," an X user commented.

More fans pointed out how ironic it was for Jason Isaacs, who plays Timothy Ratcliff in The White Lotus season 3, to keep talking about the alleged on-set drama if he doesn't think that it's anyone or any fan's business. One commenter, in particular, said that he started the online speculation in the first place.

"If he kept his mouth shut there wouldn't have been speculation," an X user said.

"Lmao I love the fact even while he's trying to lecture us all about speculating, he can't help but add more fuel to the fire. He's getting off on the fact he knows but we don't sksksksk," another X user commented.

"This guy never stops talking and then gets mad because people are talking about what he's saying," a user on X added.

However, other fans appreciate the drama Jason Isaacs is giving the fans, with one of them saying that they would love to get a drink with the actor for the gossip.

"I'd love to get a drink with Jason, I just know he's an outrageous gossip," an X user said.

"You can tell he wants to spill it all. This guy is going to get us through until the next season," another user on X said.

"Nobody has any clue:" Jason Isaacs on people wanting to know the behind-the-scenes drama in The White Lotus season 3

While on SiriusXM's The Happy Hour podcast on April 9, 2025, Jason Isaacs gave a no-holds-barred response to the "amateur Sherlock Holmes" online, who keeps speculating about the BTS drama between the cast of The White Lotus season 3. The Golden Globe nominee said:

"Nobody has the slightest clue what they are talking about. People who think they're onto something, and it then gets magnified because of a thousand other people. Nobody has any clue."

Isaacs' comments came after he said in the podcast that he's looked at the internet and "read every single word" people wrote about the HBO Max show and The White Lotus cast. Jason Isaacs also made new comments about the working conditions on set. He said that working on set was "insanely hot" and that there were "all normal tensions," which he claimed was the same as anywhere else.

However, he has some last words for audiences speculating on cast drama based on the actors' social media activities:

"But for all of you [who] think you've cracked it by something you think someone has posted or is in a photo or not, you're just so far from the truth, believe me."

Jason Isaacs also clarified that his previous comments about what it was like working on the show were about crew members that people have "never met before."

All three seasons of The White Lotus are now streaming on Max.

