5 Jason Isaacs movies and shows to watch

Jason Isaacs is an English actor who is best known for portraying villains on screen. He has worked in movies like Black Hawk Down, The Death of Stalin, Operation Mincemeat, and many more. One of his most well-known roles is as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise, for which he gained much acclaim.

On TV, he has starred in Brotherhood, The OA, Star Trek: Discovery, and more. Recently, he was also seen in the popular show, The White Lotus. He has also lent his voice in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Star Wars Rebels, and others.

The actor has received nominations at the Golden Globe, International Emmy, and the Satellite Award.

Harry Potter, Brotherhood, and other movies and shows featuring Jason Isaacs

1) Harry Potter (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the novel series by J.K. Rowling, this British fantasy movie franchise, comprising of eight films, became a worldwide phenomenon.

Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and others, the movies revolved around the growing up years of a talented wizard, Harry Potter (Radcliffe), who is destined for greatness and who will fight against the evil lord, Voldemort.

Jason Isaacs is best known for portraying the role of the villainous character Lucius Malfoy in the movie, who is the father of Harry’s rival, Draco Malfoy, and believes in the supremacy of pure bloodlines.

Isaacs brought terror to his character through his menacing expressions and flamboyant expression of villainy. He plays the role throughout the eight movies.

2) Mass (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Fran Kranz and starring Jason Isaacs, Ann Dowd, and others, this American drama movie revolves around four grief-stricken parents. While two of them have lost their son to a school shooting, the other two are the parents of the shooter, who died by suicide. The film shines light on a sensitive topic in a nuanced fashion.

Jason Isaacs delivers a sobering and powerful performance as Jay, who is the father of a child who was killed during a school shooting. He effectively portrays the courage and resilience of his character, to meet up with the parents of the person who killed his son.

The movie retains empathy for both the parties and is a meditation on an important issue.

3) The Patriot (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Mel Gibson, Jason Isaacs, Heath Ledger, and others, this epic historical drama, revolves around an American colonist, Benjamin (Gibson), who opposes the fight against Great Britain.

However, things change when one of his sons is killed by a British officer and he becomes a part of the American Revolutionary War.

The film won critical and commercial acclaim, even if it received some criticism for the negative portrayal of the British. Jason Issacs played the role of Colonel William Tavington, who is sadistic and menacing. He plays the villainous role by embodying the character and gives a striking performance as a cruel Englishman.

4) Brotherhood (Prime Video)

Still from the series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Jason Isaacs, Jason Clarke, and others, this American crime drama created by Blake Masters focuses on the lives of two Irish-American brothers from Providence, Rhode Island, Tommy (Clarke) and Michael (Isaacs).

While Tommy is a local politician who has a shady side, Michael is a gangster with the New England’s Irish Mob, and is more honest than his brother.

The show was Jason Isaac’s breakout role on TV and he was even nominated for a Satellite award for Best Actor for the show. Even though it garnered critical acclaim, it had a limited run.

The show tackled the questions of morality amidst crime and politics and Isaacs delivers a nuanced and layered performance as a gangster.

5) Star Trek: Discovery (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the classic Star Trek series, this sci-fi reboot of the series, created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman, revolves around the crew of the starship Discovery and is set a decade before the events of the original series.

The first season stars Jason Issacs, Michelle Yeoh, and others. The show allowed for a modern expansion of the series and spawned a spin-off series and film.

Jason Isaacs plays the role of Captain Gabriel Lorca in the first season of the show and imbues a level of charisma into his character. When the dark side of the character is revealed, Isaacs comes into his own and plays one of the most terrifying villains in the series.

The show was a critical and commercial success and must be watched by fans of the series and those who want to watch a commanding performance by Isaacs.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie or show of Jason Isaacs of their liking.

