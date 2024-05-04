Star Wars: Tales of the Empire – Full cast list explored 

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is slated to arrive on May 4, 2024, taking the franchise down another lane of storyline as the sprawling Star Wars universe expands. The series has six episodes that present the parallel journeys of two characters in different timelines as the universe around them changes.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire follows the same format as Tales of the Jedi where two characters, Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano, were presented parallelly.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire has most voice actors returning to the roles they have voiced before. Additionally, some actors who have played live-action characters have voiced the same character here, making the show authentic.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire - The main cast and their characters explored

Diana Lee Inosanto

Inosanto is set to voice Elsbeth in the series (Image via Disney+)

Inosanto voices Morgan Elsbeth, whom fans have already seen in The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. Inosanto played Elsbeth in live-action in Ahsoka and is voicing the character now. In Mandalorian, she was seen as the Magistrate of Calodan, holding her signature beskar spear.

Elsbeth is a formidable Nightsister warrior with Force magick powers. She serves Thrawn and can go to any length to defeat her opponent. Star Wars: Tales of the Empire will show how she came to side with the Empire after her planet Dathomir was destroyed.

Meredith Salenger

Meredith is voicing Offee (Image via Disney+)

Meredith plays Barriss Offee, a former Jedi warrior. Meredith voiced the character before in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clone and The Clone Wars and continues to do the same in the upcoming series. The character of Barriss Offee was shown locked in a prison as punishment.

The upcoming series finds the Grand Inquisitor and Fourth Sister releasing her from prison and utilizing her talents in the Inquisitorious Program of the Empire. She had betrayed the Jedi Order and her friend Ahsoka. Now the ex-Jedi joins the Empire's high ranks.

Lars Mikkelsen

Mikkelsen is back to play Thrawn again (Image via Disney+)

Mikkelsen famously plays Admiral Thrawn, both voicing him and playing him in live-action. He was seen before playing the dark villain in Ahsoka and voicing the character in Rebels. An alien from Chiss, Thrawn does not use any Force power or magical power but utilizes his mind as a weapon to strategize.

In the upcoming series, Admiral Thrawn is yet to ascend to the position of Grand Admiral. However, he allies with Elsbeth after her people are massacred and advises her to redirect her anger to assist the Empire.

Jason Isaacs

Isaacs will give voiceover for Grand Inquisitor (Image via Disney+)

Jason Isaacs voiced the Grand Inquisitor in Rebels and is returning to Star Wars: Tales of the Empire to voice the character again.

Isaacs' Grand Inquisitor was a Jedi Temple guard originally from planet Utapau. However, he joined the Empire and started hunting the Jedi. While he trained Barriss to unlearn the Jedi, he took on Darth Vader, who supervises the program, as his master.

Rya Kihlstedt

Rya voices Fourth Sister in the series (Image via Disney+)

Rya played Fourth Sister/Lyn in live-action and is returning to voice the character. Fourth Sister is a discreet shadowy character who makes a supportive appearance for the Grand Inquisitor. As with the Grand Inquisitor and others in her rank, the Fourth Sister also submits to Darth Vader.

Seen previously in Obi-Wan Kenobi with the Third Sister and the Fifth Brother, Lyn or Fourth Sister is an Inquisitor known by her spinnable double-bladed lightsaber. She will be seen in the upcoming Disney+ series assisting the Grand Inquisitor in training Barriss into another Inquisitor like her.

Matthew Wood

Matthew Wood as General Grievous (Image via Disney+)

Matthew Wood, who is the Star Wars sound editor, will be voicing General Grievous in the upcoming series. He had previously voiced the character in the Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars. He is a ruthless cyborg who trained with Count Dooku and can wield four lightsabers simultaneously.

He kills Jedi and adds their lightsabers to his collection. His biggest mistake was to commit mass genocide of Nightsisters under orders from Count Dooku. Star Wars: Tales of the Empire will give Elsbeth's perspective of the horrifying event.

Wing Tao Chao

Wing is a kind Calodan (Image via Disney+)

Wing Tao Chao, played the character of Wing in live-action and has returned as the voice actor for the character. Wing, the character, was last seen in The Mandalorian. He represents the compassionate humans of Calodan who were trying to survive under the ruthless governorship of Elsbeth.

In Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, Wing will be seen trying to dissuade Elsbeth from employing the Empire's rules in Calodan but will fail, as is already known.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire - Other characters in the series

While many other side characters have not received much mention so far, Darth Vader must be mentioned as an important character. However, ever since James Earl Jones retired, Darth has been voiced by AI. This was done previously in Obi-Wan Kenobi and will be repeated in the upcoming Disney+ series.

Marrok is another character, whom the fans know from Ahsoka. As shown in the trailer, he will be seen here as a prime Inquisitor. In Ahsoka, Paul Darnell played Marrok. However, the voice actor for Marrok in Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is unknown.

An unidentified Inquisitor in a skull mask, seen in Tales of the Jedi is again seen in the trailer of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. In his previous appearance, Clancy Brown voiced him, but the voice actor in the upcoming series is as yet unknown.

Watch out for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, scheduled for release on May 4, 2024, on Disney+.