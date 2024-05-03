Star Wars: Tales of the Empire episodes 1 to 6-Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is all set to give the franchise fans a virtual treat on Star Wars Day. The new show is an animated series on Disney+ that delves into the darker side of the Star Wars universe, focusing on characters associated with the Galactic Empire.

Directed by Dave Filoni, the series presents two intertwined narratives featuring the characters Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee, who have complex backgrounds within the Star Wars saga.

The series consists of six episodes, all of which will be released together. Notably, all six episodes will be released on May 4, 2024, at 12:00 AM PT.

What time will Star Wars: Tales of the Empire be released?

A still from the trailer of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. (Image via Disney+)

All six episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire will be released on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 12 AM PT. Below is the release schedule of all the episodes across all time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Eastern Time Saturday, May 4, 2024 3:00 AM Central Time Saturday, May 4, 2024 2:00 AM Mountain Time Saturday, May 4, 2024 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, May 4, 2024 8:00 AM Central European Time Saturday, May 4, 2024 9:00 AM Eastern European Time Saturday, May 4, 2024 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 4, 2024 1:30 PM China Standard Time Saturday, May 4, 2024 4:00 PM Japan Standard Time Saturday, May 4, 2024 5:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time Saturday, May 4, 2024 7:00 PM

Where to watch Star Wars: Tales of the Empire?

A still from the trailer. (Image via Disney+)

You can watch Star Wars: Tales of the Empire on Disney+. It's available for streaming starting from May 4, 2024.

What fans can expect from Star Wars: Tales of the Empire?

As per the information offered by Disney+, one storyline will follow Morgan Elsbeth, a young individual who has suffered significant losses. As she becomes enmeshed in the expanding reach of the Empire, her journey becomes one of vengeance.

The next story the anthology series will explore will be set amidst the growing sphere of the Empire. The story will see Kreta will find herself embarking on a journey of revenge. This is a story of power, corruption, and redemption that goes further into the underbelly of the Empire and those it calls its own.

Furthermore, the other narrative thread in the series will follow Barriss Offee, a former Jedi now trying to find her way in a galaxy that's rapidly evolving. Her journey is to take her through themes of survival, moral ambiguity, and change as she discovers for herself what it means for a Jedi to live without the traditional structures of the Jedi Order.

The official synopsis via Disney+ reads as follows:

"Star Wars: Tales of Empire: “Star Wars: Tales of the Empire” is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras."

It further states:

After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies."

All in all, the series is expected to blend personal dramas with larger political and social shifts in the Star Wars galaxy, exploring how individual choices can lead to significant consequences in the wider context of the Empire's reign.