Star Wars: Tales of the Empire reveals official trailer and release date 

The much-anticipated Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is set to launch on Disney+ on Star Wars Day, i.e., Saturday, May 4, 2024. The series continues the storytelling style established by Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which aired in 2022. It is presented in a six-part animated anthology format.

In the "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" trailer, we see two central characters, Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee. Elsbeth's journey portrays her seeking vengeance within the Galactic Empire as she says, "Years ago, my people were all but destroyed. My anger gives me strength. It is that strength I offer the Empire."

Furthermore, Offee's story highlights her struggle for survival in a changing galaxy. The trailer teases key themes like vengeance and survival. It shows not only Elsbeth and Offee but also includes glimpses of Thrawn, the Fourth Sister, the Grand Inquisitor, and General Grievous.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire trailer focuses on complex moral choices

Through the dialogues in the trailer, one can infer the theme of strength, with characters valuing and harnessing their anger and resilience. Moreover, the dialogue "Bariss, just be glad you're not a Jedi anymore. Your path is set, Morgan Elsbeth. I will fulfill my destiny" suggests a focus on destiny, where characters like Morgan Elsbeth see themselves as fulfilling a preordained path.

The trailer delves into loyalty, reflecting complex moral choices. Lastly, it also shows characters adapting to new roles and circumstances.

Notably, this variety of characters hints at a rich and intertwined narrative. The trailer's animation style continues the look of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Its tone suggests a deep exploration of the darker, more intricate parts of the Star Wars universe.

What is Star Wars: Tales of the Empire about?

The official poster of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. (Image via starwars.com)

The narrative of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire will delve into the Galactic Empire's intimidating expanse through the eyes of two characters. These characters are Morgan Elsbeth, introduced in The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, and Barriss Offee, a former Jedi Padawan who fell to the dark side.

Elsbeth's journey is one of vengeance within the expanding Imperial domain, while Offee's story revolves around survival and adaptation in a galaxy undergoing rapid changes. These paths illustrate the defining choices of their destinies.

Furthermore, the series will feature the Nightsisters, a mystical clan of Force users that have gained prominence in the Star Wars lore. It will also explore untold events in the lives of its featured characters, including Thrawn and the Fourth Sister. Moreover, fans can expect a deep dive into these characters' backstories and motivations.

What is the voice cast of Star Wars: Tales of Empire?

A still from the trailer of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. (Image via Star Wars)

The voice cast of Star Wars: Tales of Empire includes several notable names. Below is the list of the main voice actors:

1) Diana Lee Inosanto voices the character Morgan Elsbeth.

2) Meredith Salenger takes on the role of Barriss Offee.

3) Rya Kihlstedt voices Lyn, also known as the Fourth Sister.

4) Wing T. Chao portrays the character Wing.

5) Lars Mikkelsen provides the voice for Thrawn.

6) Jason Isaacs voices the Grand Inquisitor.

7) Matthew Wood brings General Grievous to life.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is created by Dave Filoni, who also serves as the supervising director and executive producer.