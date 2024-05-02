Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 ended the series with Episode 15, titled The Cavalry Has Arrived. The plot commences with Omega instigating a bold escape from Mount Tantiss for the kids of the Vault, cleverly leading Imperial guards to a giant Zillo Beast.

Meanwhile, Emry and Echo sneak out below the line of sight of Dr. Royce Hemlock as the others of Clone Force 99 try to infiltrate the base from the outside. During the siege, Hemlock unleashes his shadow troopers and corners Hunter, Wrecker, and Crosshair.

The trio that was apprehended is under the threat of being converted into brainwashed soldiers loyal to Hemlock. Soon, Omega's runaway mission turned into a rescue operation. Thereafter, Omega, Echo, and Emerie all broke back into the facility to rescue their friends and a few others among them included Rampart and Nala Se.

However, in a tragic turn of events, all the Shadow troopers are killed in the series finale.

How did Hemlock and other Shadow Troopers die in Star Wars: The Bad Batch series finale?

A still from the finale episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. (Image via Disney+)

A twist in the plot sees Nala Se trying to get rid of all the research data, but Rampart holds her hand in an effort to regain what he once had and now demands information about Project Necromancer. This turns fatal when Nala Se, sacrificing herself using a thermal detonator, manages to kill Rampart and blows up the laboratory.

Thereafter, Hemlock begins to drag Omega away when Governor Tarkin enters. Before he can get far, Hunter and Crosshair intercept them. Crosshair fires the kill shot, ending up killing Hemlock in his attempt to free Omega.

Notably, the show ends with all Shadow Troopers being killed. Furthermore, Tarkin orders the base to be shut down and resources to be relocated for the completion of Project Stardust. The whole series concludes with an aged Omega saying her goodbyes to Hunter as he departs to go ahead in life without his team.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch finale consolidates Omega's pivotal role in "rebellion"

A still of Omega and Hunter from the finale episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. (Image via Disney+)

The series finale is built upon Omega's place not just within the team but in the larger Star Wars galaxy. It set her up to play some part in the Rebellion against the Empire. Although Hunter is inclined towards protecting Omega, she is seemingly admant towards her goals. This sets her squarely in the transition era between The Bad Batch and the times leading up to and through the original trilogy.

As Omega says to Hunter as the series is about to conclude:

"I made my choice, Hunter. I want to do more....I'm not a kid anymore, you don't have to worry about me."

She further added:

"You've all fought enough. This? It's my fight. I'm ready!"

The finale depicts her ready to take up her place in the ranks of the Rebels, which will likely foreshadow how she appears in future Star Wars media, possibly live-action.

Additionally, the final scenes are particularly poignant as they show the protective nature of Hunter. Despite Omega's confidence in her abilities, Hunter appears conflicted and worried. This could be primarily because he knows the implications of the journey Omega has heralded.

"You're our kid, Omega. You always will be," Hunter said.

The Bad Batch finale makes connections to broader Star Wars lore

A still of Omega from the finale episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Image via Disney+)

The finale suggests that while this might be the last fight for the Bad Batch as we know them, the characters could continue their adventures in different capacities. The suggestion that they've retired peacefully, at least for now, provides a satisfying close to their tumultuous journey.

The episode makes several connections to broader Star Wars lore, including references to Project Stardust (the Death Star project) and potential setups for future series involving the New Republic and other remnants of the Empire.

These connections help tie Star Wars: The Bad Batch into the larger narrative of the Star Wars universe, suggesting that the characters and their actions have significant implications beyond their immediate story.