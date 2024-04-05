Star Wars: Tales of the Empire gives a glimpse at two stories with one destiny in first trailer

In the rapidly growing Star Wars universe under the banner of Disney+, fans will soon receive another exciting animated addition, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. The series is a spiritual sequel to Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Set in the same format and following two characters, the upcoming animated Star Wars entry seems ready to impress fans across the world.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire follows two stories set in different times, with the focus shifting between Morgan Elsbeth and Jedi Barriss Offee as they deal with The Empire in separate ways but are led along a similar path. The previous animated show in the veins of this one, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, was highly acclaimed when it premiered in 2022.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is all set to premiere on May 4, 2024, on Disney+. This is also the day the world celebrates Star Wars Day, an informal commemorative celebration of George Lucas' superhit franchise and the fandom surrounding it.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire trailer takes viewers on a colorful ride of the vast galaxy

The stylish animated trailer for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire showcases some pristine animation works and greatly designed and planned colors throughout the two minutes. The quality of the trailer indicates that the journey alongside Morgan Elsbeth and Jedi Barriss Offee will at least be visually pleasing.

However, going by the trend of animated Lucasfilm productions of the past, the story of this upcoming edition of Star Wars may also be at par, or even better, than most shows around the same topic.

The well-paced trailer introduces both characters and their respective motivations and gives a glimpse of their respective worlds. The synopsis for the show released by Disney+ gives a better insight into what fans can expect from the show.

Expand Tweet

The official synopsis released by Disney+ reads:

"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies."

The detailed synopsis gives a gist of the character arcs that fans are about to witness and gives away some crucial details about the show, like its length. Like many of the Disney+ shows before, this upcoming show will also be six episodes long.

Who is in the cast of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire?

Expand Tweet

The upcoming animated show from the Star Wars universe also features a cast of big names, another reason for fans to be excited. The cast is led by Diana Lee Inosanto, who takes on the role of Morgan Elsbeth, and Meredith Salenger, who steps into the shoes of Barriss Offee.

The other prominent voice cast members include Rya Kihlstedt as Lyn, Wing T. Chao as Wing, Lars Mikkelsen as Thawn, Jason Isaacs as Grand Inquisitor, and Matthew Wood as General Grievous.

The series is created by Dave Filoni, who also works as an executive producer in the show.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire will premiere on May 4, 2024.