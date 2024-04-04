What role is Dafne Keen playing in Star Wars: The Acolyte? Details explored

The upcoming installment in the Star Wars franchise, titled Star Wars: The Acolyte, has announced some details regarding its cast and plot, with the release of an exclusive first look at Dafne Keen's role as Jecki Lon. The other cast members on the show include Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jodie Turner-Smith, among others.

The Acolyte debuts on Disney+ on June 4, 2024, with its first two episodes.

In the show, Logan actor Dafne Keen takes on the promising role of the young Padawan learner, Jecki Lon, under Sol, played by Lee Jung-jae. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes but discovers the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."

Who is Dafne Keen? All about the actress

The 19-year-old Spanish-British actor, Dafne Keen, is the daughter of stage and film actor Will Keen (The Crown) and Spanish actor-writer María Fernández Ache. Dafne hails from a long line of actors and writers as she is the niece of Laura Beatty and Alice Oswald.

She made her debut as Ana Cruz Oliver in the BBC television series, The Refugees (2014-2015), beside her father. She then rose to prominence with her portrayal of Laura in the critically recognized Logan (2017), alongside Hugh Jackman.

Keen appeared in the lead role of Lyra Belacqua in the BBC/HBO television adaptation of His Dark Materials (2019-2022) trilogy.

What role did Dafne Keen play in Logan?

Dafne Keen played the role of Wolverine's mutant daughter Laura Kinney, also known as X-23, in Logan. Laura was Wolverine's clone initially, and later became his adopted daughter. The movie showcased her being created by Transigen from mutant DNA to use her as the perfect killing machine.

In a 2017 interview with DigitalSpy, the director of Logan, James Mangold, mentioned:

"[Keen] was 11 years old when we were shooting. She's a remarkable kid. Her parents are actors, and she's kind of a very modern kid. Very physically capable. Incredibly gifted as an actress. I mean, it was a huge risk for Fox to allow me to make a movie where the third point of the triangle was built upon someone so young."

Dafne Keen won the Empire Award for Best Newcomer for her performance.

What is Star Wars: The Acolyte all about?

Created by Leslye Headland, Star Wars: The Acolyte is set in the High Republic era of the Star Wars franchise - around a 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

The show follows Sol (Lee Jung-jae), the respected Jedi Master, who investigates a series of crimes only to come face-to-face with a former Padawan learner turned evil warrior.

Keen spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her role as Jecki Lon, saying:

“Well, I’m very excited that we know her name now, because it was secret for so long. And I’m very happy that I get to say that she’s an alien and that she’s a Padawan and that she’s a Jedi. She’s a mixed species — part Theelin, part human. She’s very cool and I have some very cool fights I do with the lightsaber. I really love her."

Following its premiere on June 4, the remaining six episodes of The Acolyte will be released weekly.