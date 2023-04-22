5 characters that should appear in Marvel's Wolverine

Marvel's Wolverine is an upcoming action-adventure game that is being developed by Insomniac Games and will be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 5. It was announced during the PlayStation Showcase event in September 2021 and will feature iconic X-Men from the Marvel universe.

As for other characters that will appear in the game, there has been no official confirmation yet. However, there are several that are speculated to be present based on their history with Wolverine in the comics. These include characters like Sabretooth, X-23, Lady Deathstrike, and Captain America. Let's take a look at their relationship with the Adamantium hero.

5 characters that may be present in Marvels' Wolverine: Sabretooth, Captain America, and more

1) Sabretooth

In the comics, Sabretooth and Wolverine have a bitter rivalry that has lasted for decades. The former is often portrayed as a savage and sadistic villain who enjoys inflicting pain on others, while Wolverine is more complex and has a troubled past, which has given rise to a strong sense of justice. Their battles are often intense and violent, with both characters pushing themselves to the limit in order to gain the upper hand.

Both possess similar powers, including enhanced senses, strength, and healing abilities, as well as razor-sharp claws. It's possible that Sabretooth may make an appearance as a boss or a primary antagonist in the game. However, it's also possible that the game could explore the complex relationship between these two characters in more depth, delving into their shared past and the reasons for their bitter feud.

2) Lady Deathstrike

Lady Deathstrike, also known as Yuriko Oyama, is a skilled assassin and cyborg who has clashed with Wolverine on several occasions in the Marvel Comics. She was originally introduced as a supporting character in the Daredevil series, before she became a recurring enemy with a personal vendetta against him.

Lady Deathstrike possesses superhuman strength, speed, and agility, as well as similar healing factor and retractable claws. She also has a cybernetic skeleton that enhances her physical abilities to make her stronger and faster than a normal human.

One of Lady Deathstrike's primary motivations is her desire to avenge her father's death, who was betrayed by Wolverine's alter-ego, Logan. This has led to several intense and violent battles between the two characters, with Lady Deathstrike pushing herself to the limit in order to defeat her enemy. Given her history, it's possible that she could make an appearance in Marvel's game as one of the primary antagonists.

3) X-23

X-23, also known as Laura Kinney, is a character in the Marvel Comics universe. She was created as a female clone of Wolverine by a secret government organization to be a weapon. Thus, X-23 has a healing factor and retractable claws that she can extend from her hands and feet. She has a close relationship with him and could potentially appear in the game as an ally or a partner.

X-23 is known for her tenacity and ferocity in battle, as well as her vulnerability and struggles with her own identity. She also has a strong bond with Wolverine, who served as a mentor and father figure to her. Given her connection and her popularity among fans, it's possible that X-23 could make an appearance in the game. Her unique fighting style and complex backstory would make for an interesting addition to the game's cast of characters.

4) Silver Samurai

Silver Samurai is a character closely associated with Wolverine for many years. He is a popular choice among fans who are speculating about the upcoming game. Silver Samurai is a skilled warrior who possesses a sword that is capable of cutting through nearly anything. He is also known for his impressive fighting skills and his ability to deflect energy-based attacks.

In the comics, both of them have a long history of conflict. The two have clashed many times over the years, and their battles are often intense and brutal. Silver Samurai's mastery of the sword and his ability to deflect attacks could make him a difficult opponent to defeat.

However, this could also make for some exciting and intense boss battles that would test the player's skills and reflexes. His appearance would add another layer of depth and complexity to the story, and his combat abilities would make for some thrilling gameplay moments.

5) Captain America

Captain America and Wolverine have a long history of teaming up and fighting together in the comics, as well as occasional conflicts due to their differing personalities and approaches to justice.

It's unclear whether Captain America will make an appearance in Marvel's game. However, there is reasonable speculation to support the theory. In December 2022, voice actor Steve Blum posted a video on his Instagram where he talked about how he had just finished a motion-capture session for a game, but could not reveal details due to an NDA.

This is pertinent because Steve Blum has played a plethora of roles in his career, but one of his iconic voice work involved the Adamantium-brawler in 2008's Wolverine and the X-Men animated series. Further, he gave a shout out to Roger Craig Smith, who lent his voice to the super soldier in Captain America: The Winter Soldier - The Official Game. This has led many fans to speculate that the character may make an appearance in the game.

If the First Avenger does make it in, it would likely be a memorable moment for fans and could provide an opportunity for some epic battles between two of Marvel's most beloved heroes.

