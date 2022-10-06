Is Fortnite getting an X-23 skin?

Epic Games may release an X-23 skin into Fortnite Battle Royale very soon. The game's developers have collaborated with Marvel numerous times, which is why adding another fictional superhero would be no surprise.

iFireMonkey, one of the most popular Fortnite leakers, recently posted a tweet that revealed that Epic is working on adding this skin to the game. However, there aren't any other details regarding its addition or the potential release date.

This article will reveal everything we know about the X-23 skin in Fortnite. Since Fortnite x Marvel skins are incredibly popular, adding another character would most likely be very profitable for Epic Games.

X-23 skin would be a great addition to Fortnite Battle Royale

An X-23 skin is most likely the next Marvel item that will be released to Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of October 6, 2022, there are more than 50 Marvel skins in Fortnite Battle Royale. Two new skins have come with Chapter 3 Season 4 as Epic released Gwen Stacy with the Battle Pass, while the Iron Man Zero outfit was a reward from collecting Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics.

X-23 (Laura Kinney) is another popular Marvel character who is mostly associated with the X-Men. The character's first appearance took place in February 2004, and she has been a part of both comics and television series.

An X-23 skin in Fortnite would be perfect since a lot of players enjoy wearing superhero skins. Furthermore, this would also be great for Marvel since the character would become even more popular with its addition to the video game.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New/Re-Added Shop Tabs:



- More Spooky Offers New/Re-Added Shop Tabs:- Ariana Grande- Spacefarer Ariana Grande- SavinTheBees Locker- Carlox Locker- MelanyLoLee Locker- J Balvin- Welcome to the Melloverse- Silk Sonic- X-23- More Spooky Offers

On Wednesday, October 5, iFireMonkey revealed a list of new and returning Item Shop tabs. This tweet reveals what skins Epic Games will bring in the future, most likely during the current Fortnite season.

It appears that several famous artists, including Ariana Grande and Marshmello, will soon return to the Item Shop. Furthermore, Epic will release many spooky cosmetic items for the upcoming Fortnitemares 2022 event.

An X-23 skin would join the lineup of many impressive Fortnite x Marvel cosmetics (Image via Epic Games)

However, the list also reveals the X-23 skin in Fortnite. This is the only new tab in the Item Shop, as every other cosmetic item is already in the game. The popular leaker has also clarified that the Item Shop tab will likely have the Marvel superhero skin.

Unfortunately, no one knows what the X-23 skin will look like in Fortnite Battle Royale. The release date is also unknown, but considering that Epic Games has added its tab, we can expect it to come out during the current season.

Another big Fortnite x Marvel collaboration will most likely come in 2023

Epic Games and Marvel will have another big collaboration next year (Image via Epic Games)

The final issue of the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic book was released on Wednesday, September 28. However, this doesn't seem to be the end of the collaboration between Epic Games and Marvel.

According to Shiina, another popular Fortnite leaker, more Fortnite x Marvel comics will be released in the spring or summer of 2023. At the moment, it's unknown what these comics will be about, but they will most likely be similar to the comics released in 2022.

