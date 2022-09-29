Fortnite: How to get the Marvel Unlimited promo code

The Marvel Unlimited promo code can be used to obtain amazing Fortnite cosmetic items for only a couple of dollars. There are a lot of great Fortnite x Marvel cosmetics (including the upcoming Iron Man Zero skin) that come with the subscription.

As many players are aware, Epic Games has collaborated with Marvel numerous times. Back in Chapter 2 Season 4, the Fortnite developer released an entire Battle Pass focused on Marvel characters.

In 2022, the two companies teamed up to release the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics. They have released five issues of the comic book so far, and each issue has a unique cosmetic item as a reward. Thanks to the Marvel Unlimited promo code, players can obtain five items for only $4.99. Using this subscription will grant them the Iron Man Zero skin as well.

Marvel Unlimited promo code can be used to obtain Fortnite cosmetics

Using a Marvel Unlimited promo code, players can reduce the price of the subscription from $9.99 to $4.99. This special offer is only valid for new members of the subscription service and lasts until October 19.

At the moment, there is one Marvel Unlimited promo code that you can use during the checkout process. The code is "SAVE50" and is case-sensitive.

Marvel Unlimited promo code can be used to obtain all of these items (Image via Epic Games)

Some Fortnite players were able to use the "Shehulk" promo code as well, but it doesn't appear to be active anymore. This code was even better as it reduced the price of the subscription to only $0.99.

Here are all the items that you can gain by subscribing to Marvel:

Spider-Man Zero Outfit

Stark Seven Wrap

Adamantium Claws Pickaxe

SNIKT! SNIKT! Spray

Zero War Loading Screen

Iron Man Zero Outfit

To earn these items, you will have to read all five issues of the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics. Marking issues as "read" will not be enough to obtain the cosmetics.

Other important information

The latest Marvel Unlimited promo code lasts until October 19 and will not be redeemable after this period. It's also important to note that new subscribers will get a seven-day trial in most cases. Unfortunately, this is a problem, since Fortnite x Marvel cosmetic items can only be obtained during a paid subscription.

If you intend on using the Marvel Unlimited promo code to obtain the cosmetics, you also have to know that you will have to read all five issues. The official FAQ states:

"Your unique code for the six in-game cosmetic items will be sent to your email within 48 hours of completion. Codes are available while supplies last."

There are six different Fortnite x Marvel cosmetics that can be obtained with the code (Image via Epic Games)

Once you receive digital codes for cosmetic items, you will have to redeem them on Epic Games' official website. Codes are redeemable through December 26, 2022, so make sure to use them by then.

Lastly, it is possible to read all five issues during the free trial period. However, you will only receive digital codes when your paid subscription kicks in.

