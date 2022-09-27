How to get Fortnite Marvel Zero war issue 1-5 in under $1?

The Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comics have been quite popular since their release this summer. Comics have long been a way for Epic Games to accomplish two plans. One, they can promote crossovers and continue to strengthen their relationship with the brand, whether it's Marvel, Star Wars or DC.

Secondly, they can use it to tell portions of the storyline. A lot of important events happen in the comics, such as Geno having avoided death and many other important aspects of the lore.

That's largely been the case with the Marvel Zero War comics as they have been used to keep fans in the loop. Players are enticed to read them because they can get free rewards like the Spider-Man Zero skin.

Each issue costs money, though, which is why it's so helpful when there's a way to get them all for cheap, which is exactly what iFireMonkey has provided. Here's how to take advantage.

Fortnite x Marvel Zero War: How to get all issues for just $1 USD?

Step 1: Visit Marvel Unlimited

One place for all Marvel comics (Image via Marvel Unlimited)

Marvel Unlimited is the place to go for all Marvel comics, and that includes the Zero War run with Fortnite. This is the best place to go to find Fortnite crossover stories and learn where the deal can be used.

Step 2: Register for an account

Account registration screen (Image via Marvel Unlimited)

An account is required to read anything on Marvel Unlimited, so you will have to register. This requires a valid email address.

Step 3: Use the code

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War Issues 1-5 are arriving on Marvel Unlimited September 28th.



Read all 5 issues and you'll receive a code for all SIX bonus items in Fortnite. Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War Issues 1-5 are arriving on Marvel Unlimited September 28th.Read all 5 issues and you'll receive a code for all SIX bonus items in Fortnite. https://t.co/I5BwB9n3Eu As spotted by Aubergine on my discord server, you can use code "Shehulk" on Marvel Unlimited to make your price for a month subscription $1 USD, allowing you to read & get all 5 issues codes for only a dollar when they release digitally on the 28th. twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st… As spotted by Aubergine on my discord server, you can use code "Shehulk" on Marvel Unlimited to make your price for a month subscription $1 USD, allowing you to read & get all 5 issues codes for only a dollar when they release digitally on the 28th. twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st… https://t.co/siAe0ZRJv5

Since the current Marvel Cinematic Universe property is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel is running a promotion with the show. The code "shehulk" can be used to unlock a subscription for just $1 USD a month. It's a stellar deal for unlimited comics in a month.

Step 4: Wait for the Marvel x Fortnite Zero War comics to release

Zero War comic cover (Image via Epic Games)

The official release date for all five issues of Zero War is September 28. Once that day arrives, the entire story will be available to read. It will more than likely illuminate much of the storyline for this season.

Step 5: Read all issues and collect the codes

Spider-Man Zero is available as a reward (Image via Epic Games)

Each issue comes with a code so that players who purchased and read it will receive an in-game reward. These include:

ZERO WAR #1 – Outfit

ZERO WAR #2 – Wrap

ZERO WAR #3 – Pickaxe

ZERO WAR #4 – Spray

ZERO WAR #5 – Loading Screen

The Spider-Man Zero is one of the most highly anticipated rewards. Those who unlock all the rewards will get a bonus item for a total of six items.

Unless you are planning on using the subscription service to access comics other than the Fortnite Zero War run, cancel it before the month ends.

