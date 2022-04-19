Free Fortnite x Marvel reward is headed players' way, here's how you can claim it

Fortnite and Marvel are all set to release the Zero War comics. Naturally, fans around the world are excited to see how Iron Man and The Foundation will team up to defeat the Imagined Order.

Although the latest crossover between Marvel and Epic Games is for the comics, Loopers can expect some in-game rewards as well. From outfits to wraps, they'll be able to get these rewards by buying the newly released comic editions.

Here's a quick guide for Fortnite players to get their hands on the free Marvel rewards, starting in June.

Fortnite players to get free cosmetics for each Zero War comic issue

The upcoming Zero War comics will be released in June 2022 but fans can already see the covers. The most intriguing covers feature the likes of The Foundation, Thor, Iron Man, and Spider-Man 2099.

HYPEX @HYPEX New Fortnite x Marvel comics covers. The comics will come with free cosmetics including an outfit! New Fortnite x Marvel comics covers. The comics will come with free cosmetics including an outfit! https://t.co/rQAhNFgKKE

Marvel announced that each issue will contain a redeemable code for Marvel-themed cosmetics. However, the company hasn't opened up on the characters/comics on which these cosmetics will be based.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Free cosmetics for each Fortnite/Marvel comic issue:



- Outfit (Comic 1)

- Wrap (Comic 2)

- Pickaxe (Comic 3)

- Spray (Comic 4)

- Loading Screen (Comic 5)



You'll receive an additional OUTFIT if you redeem all of the codes! Free cosmetics for each Fortnite/Marvel comic issue:- Outfit (Comic 1)- Wrap (Comic 2)- Pickaxe (Comic 3)- Spray (Comic 4)- Loading Screen (Comic 5)You'll receive an additional OUTFIT if you redeem all of the codes!

Loopers can avail the following cosmetics by buying the Zero War comics:

ZERO WAR #1 – Outfit

ZERO WAR #2 – Wrap

ZERO WAR #3 – Pickaxe

ZERO WAR #4 – Spray

ZERO WAR #5 – Loading Screen

Moreover, those who buy all five editions and redeem all the codes will receive a bonus outfit.

Characters on covers such as Wolverine, Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Foundation, and The Sisters have already been released as in-game skins. Accordingly, there's a high possibility that the redeemable codes will grant a Shuri outfit.

As per prominent YouTuber SinX6, these Marvel-themed cosmetics will be released in the Item Shop as well. Hence, players who aren't willing to purchase the comics can buy the desired cosmetics later.

What to expect from Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics?

The Seven and the Imagined Order are currently battling each other on the island, and the Zero War comics revolve around the same. Apparently, a shard of the Zero Point entered the Marvel universe and could be the key to stopping the never-ending war.

Heroes from the Marvel and Fortnite universes will join forces to defeat the Imagined Order. Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and Marvel's Christos Gage have worked together on every edition, which is why Loopers are keen to witness the final product.

Epic Games previously worked with DC to bring the Batman comics and that worked out to be a massive success. It won't be a surprise if the Zero War comics garner a similar response.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul