How to get Fortnite Zero War codes and redeem them

The final issue of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics will soon be available on September 28, 2022. Written by Christos Gage, it has provided an insight into a reality where Geno reigned supreme.

While the comics are a treat for hardcore fans, it's the cosmetics from them that have the community on the edge of their seats. That being said, there's still plenty of time left for players to obtain Zero War codes and redeem them to obtain exclusive cosmetics. Here's how to do it.

A step-by-step guide on how to redeem Fortnite Zero War codes and where to get them

How to redeem Fortnite Zero War codes

Once copies of the Zero War comic have been secured, redeeming the codes is a relatively simple task. Follow these steps to redeem those codes:

Step 1: You must go to fortnite.com/redeem

Step 2: Sign into your Epic Games account.

Step 3: Verify that the account logged into is the correct one. Once the code is used, it cannot be reused.

Step 4: Enter the code into the “Enter Access Code” text field.

text field. Step 5: Select “Redeem."

Step 6: Verify the item you are redeeming and select “Activate."

Step 7: Launch the game using the same Epic account.

Step 8: Upon loading into the game, a gift box showing the unlocked item will be received.

Step 9: Select “Equip” or “Claim” to receive it.

If, by any chance, one of the codes proves to be invalid, players should immediately contact Epic's support team and raise a ticket. Contacting the local store or Marvel Unlimited's support desk will not yield any results.

Where to find Fortnite Zero War codes

As of now, Fortnite Zero War codes and comics can only be obtained in two ways:

Purchased from a local comic book store

Marvel Unlimited Comics

1) Comic book store

The easiest way to get Zero War comic books is by purchasing them from a local store. Given that it's an official collaboration with Marvel, it shouldn't be too difficult to find them. However, there are still limitations. Due to the nature of the publication and certain restrictions, the comics can only be purchased locally in the following countries:

Andorra

Argentina

Austria

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Czech Republic

France

French Belgium

Germany

Greece

Holland

Hungary

Italy

Monaco

Poland

Portugal

Russia

San Marino

Serbia

Slovakia

Spain

Switzerland

Turkey

United States

Vatican City

The issue will also be available in other South American countries whose primary language is Spanish. Due to logistical reasons, day-and-date releases in these countries are not guaranteed. This means that it could be days before players get their hands on the comics.

2) Online subscription via Marvel Unlimited

If finding a good comic book store proves to be difficult, interested readers can use a workaround instead. Rather than trying to hunt for a physical copy of the Zero War comics, they can be obtained with a paid subscription to Marvel Unlimited.

Although a digital copy is not the same as owning a physical comic book, players will still get access to the code. On that note, it's important to keep in mind that codes will only be available via the subscription service until October 28, 2022.

